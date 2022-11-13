^

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 11:30am
Lea Salonga, Pentatonix collaborate for 'Christmas in Our Hearts' cover
MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer-actress Lea Salonga has collaborated with acapella pop group Pentatonix for a cover of the Filipino Christmas song "Christmas in Our Hearts," the popular holiday hit by Jose Mari Chan.

The cover is a part of Pentatonix's sixth and newest album, "Holidays Around The World," where the group also teamed up with the United States' Meghan Trainor, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Latin band La Santa Cecilia, and British acapella group The King's Singers.

The Broadway star confirmed her collaboration in an Instagram post two weeks ago when she said, "Had the most wonderful time recording this classic Filipino Christmas song with Pentatonix."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lea Salonga (@msleasalonga)

"Christmas in Our Hearts" is already available on streaming platforms and has been playing on radio stations, with many commending the cover's effervescent harmonies and powerhouse vocals.

Other Christmas covers on the album are "Jingle Bells," "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Feliz Navidad," "Last Christmas" and "Silent Night."

With the album's release, Pentatonix will now embark on tours in the United States just before Christmas then to Singapore and Japan in March 2023.

