Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 1:22pm
In this file photo taken on October 9, 2018, US singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
AFP/Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Multiple award-winning artist Taylor Swift has released her latest and 10th album, "Midnights."

The album is the singer's first compilation of new songs since 2020 when she released "Folklore" and "Evermore," though in 2021 Swift released re-recorded versions of her past albums "Fearless" and "Red."

"'Midnights' is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely," Swift wrote on Twitter following the album's release.

Ahead of the drop, Swift released a teaser video which consisted of clips of music videos she made for the album, calling them the "'Midnights' music movies" as they "explore visually the world of the record."

"I love storytelling. I love songwriting. I love writing videos. I love directing them," Swift said about the teaser. "I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them."

Among those featured in these music videos are frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff, Oscar winner Laura Dern, the members of the band Haim, and comedians Mike Birbiglia and John Early.

The first video from "Midnights" will be for "Anti-Hero," the album's third track which is one of the 11 songs co-written by Antonoff. “Sweet Nothing,” meanwhile, is co-written by Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, under a pen name while Swift is the sole credit on "Vigilante S***."

The "Anti-Hero" video will drop today, October 21, at 8 p.m. (Philippine time). Swift did not release any single prior to the album's release though she considers "Anti-Hero" one of her most favorite songs she has written to date. She plans to drop another song on October 24.

Other songs on the album are "Lavender Haze," "Maroon," "Snow on the Beach," "You're On Your Own, Kid," "Midnight Rain," "Question...?," "Bejeweled," "Labyrinth," "Karma" and "Mastermind."

Love is a common topic once more for Swift on the album, as are breakups and heartbreaks, revenge, lessons learned, and "what ifs" scenarios.

Apart from Antonoff and Alwyn, Swift collaborated with artists like singer Lana Del Rey, actress Zoe Kravitz, and music producers Sounwave and Keanu Beats.

Swift has described the songs in "Midnights" as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” with 13 the number heavily associated with the artist and this album signaling a return to the pop genre.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift said. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves."

