^

Music

Filipino artists Ylona Garcia, Zack Tabudlo join Zedd at international music fest 'Head in the Clouds'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 11:37am
Filipino artists Ylona Garcia, Zack Tabudlo join Zedd at international music fest 'Head in the Clouds'
Composite image of Ylona Garcia and Zack Tabudlo
The STAR / file, UMG Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artists Ylona Garcia and Zack Tabudlo are just among the few big names that make up the line-up of the upcoming "Head in the Clouds Manila" music and arts festival.

Music recording company 88rising, where Garcia is signed under, announced the official line-up set to take place on December 9 and 10 in SM Festival Grounds, Parañaque City, the first time "Head in the Clouds" is coming to the Philippines.

Headlining the festival are 88rising's own Joji, Jackson Wang, Niki, and Rich Brian, former Day6 member Park Jae-hyung or eaJ, and Japanese duo YOASOBI.

Also in the line-up are Adawa, Akini Jing, Atarashi Gakko!, Bibi, Elephante, Jinxzhou, Milli, Spence Lee, Stephanie Poetri, and Warren Hue, as well as Filipino rapper Guapdad 4000 and R&B duo Manila Grey, with more artists still to be announced.

Award-winning DJ and music producer Zedd will be appearing as a special guest, best known for his songs "Clarity," "Stay the Night," "Find You," "Stay," "The Middle," and "Lost in Japan."

"I'm so glad 88rising is bringing the Head In The Clouds Festival to the Philippines, and I'm incredibly grateful to be part of it!" Garcia said in a statement. "It's been a while since I've seen my fans back home. I can't wait to see every one of them."

88rising has been helping promote Asian artists to Western audiences since 2015, hoping the bridge the music between the two cultures.

Prior to Manila, "Head in the Clouds" will be heading to Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3 and 4 — the first time the festival will be held outside of Los Angeles.

RELATED: Ylona Garcia releases 'Vibin' music video

JOJI

NIKI

YLONA GARCIA

ZACK TABUDLO

ZEDD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Mariah Carey impressed by Elaine Duran's 'My All' rendition
3 days ago

Mariah Carey impressed by Elaine Duran's 'My All' rendition

By Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Mariah Carey reacted to "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion Elaine Duran's rendition of her hit...
Music
fbtw
Kelsey Merritt stars in James Reid's newest steamy music video
4 days ago

Kelsey Merritt stars in James Reid's newest steamy music video

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Filipino-Australian actor-singer James Reid had an angel on his side after Filipina model Kelsey Merritt appeared with him...
Music
fbtw
'This Is Why' Paramore released first single in 5 years
6 days ago

'This Is Why' Paramore released first single in 5 years

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
After five years without new music, pop-punk band Paramore is back with the release of its latest single "This Is Why."
Music
fbtw
Skusta Clee clarifies he wasn't humiliated in Camarines Sur gig
6 days ago

Skusta Clee clarifies he wasn't humiliated in Camarines Sur gig

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Rapper Skusta Clee clarified that he was not humiliated in his recent show in Camarines Sur. 
Music
fbtw
Rihanna to return to the stage for Super Bowl halftime show
10 days ago

Rihanna to return to the stage for Super Bowl halftime show

10 days ago
Superstar Rihanna will return to the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in February, Apple Music -- the main sponsor of...
Music
fbtw
The Script rolls back years in Manila return with greatest hits
12 days ago

The Script rolls back years in Manila return with greatest hits

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Irish band The Script were in Manila for the fifth time, but in performing their greatest hits it was like everyone —...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with