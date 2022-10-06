Filipino artists Ylona Garcia, Zack Tabudlo join Zedd at international music fest 'Head in the Clouds'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artists Ylona Garcia and Zack Tabudlo are just among the few big names that make up the line-up of the upcoming "Head in the Clouds Manila" music and arts festival.

Music recording company 88rising, where Garcia is signed under, announced the official line-up set to take place on December 9 and 10 in SM Festival Grounds, Parañaque City, the first time "Head in the Clouds" is coming to the Philippines.

Headlining the festival are 88rising's own Joji, Jackson Wang, Niki, and Rich Brian, former Day6 member Park Jae-hyung or eaJ, and Japanese duo YOASOBI.

Also in the line-up are Adawa, Akini Jing, Atarashi Gakko!, Bibi, Elephante, Jinxzhou, Milli, Spence Lee, Stephanie Poetri, and Warren Hue, as well as Filipino rapper Guapdad 4000 and R&B duo Manila Grey, with more artists still to be announced.

Award-winning DJ and music producer Zedd will be appearing as a special guest, best known for his songs "Clarity," "Stay the Night," "Find You," "Stay," "The Middle," and "Lost in Japan."

"I'm so glad 88rising is bringing the Head In The Clouds Festival to the Philippines, and I'm incredibly grateful to be part of it!" Garcia said in a statement. "It's been a while since I've seen my fans back home. I can't wait to see every one of them."

88rising has been helping promote Asian artists to Western audiences since 2015, hoping the bridge the music between the two cultures.

Prior to Manila, "Head in the Clouds" will be heading to Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3 and 4 — the first time the festival will be held outside of Los Angeles.

