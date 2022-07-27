Ylona Garcia releases 'Vibin' music video

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia released the music video of her latest single “Vibin” via PARADISE RISING/88rising Music.

With a smooth and catchy hook, and a light, airy production matched with Ylona’s crisp vocals, the track is a perfect summertime slow jam.

In the music video, Ylona is getting ready with her girlfriends as she excitedly anticipates the house party she’s about to host with all of her friends. Everyone is lounging by the pool, and dancing to summertime hits. The party continues well into the evening, with Ylona trading in her poolside outfit for a party dress. She dances on with her crew, all Vibin together for a perfect house party.

“Vibin is a really special song to me because it truly captures where I am artistically, and where I plan to go sonically. The track is about meeting someone new and not wanting to feel pressured to define the relationship - we’re just vibin and enjoying every moment as they come," Ylona said.

The song follows the success of her hit single “Entertain Me,” which was featured in the wildly popular game Valorant’s launch trailer of new playable character Neon, reaching #1 Trending on YouTube and amassing over 8M views. The single currently has over 15M plays on Spotify alone.

Garcia’s music is released by 88rising’s sister label Paradise Rising, launched in 2020 to help bring Filipino music to the forefront of culture.

Paradise Rising, a global platform that brings rising Filipino talents to the forefront of local and international youth culture, has found a new home in KROMA Entertainment.

It is now home in the music division of KROMA, a tradigital entertainment company passionate about creators, talent, content, and technology. KROMA is backed by leading digital solutions platform Globe.

The music label, a Filipino sister label of Asian-American media company 88rising, has been instrumental in putting the Philippines on the global music map amid the pandemic. It expands the presence of artists of Filipino descent through artist development, music distribution, and music rights management.

"Only two years since its launch, Paradise Rising has been true to its ambition of providing a platform for Filipino talent to be recognized on the global music stage. Now the names Ylona Garcia and Guapdad 4000 can be heard offshore, with respectable brands trusting them and millions of fans worldwide listening. This is just the beginning. 2022 will see a more powerful and border-breaking music experience,” said Denise Seva, Head of LiveMNL and Music at KROMA.

Filipino-American hip hop sensation Guapdad 4000 was the first artist signed by the young label. Guapdad 4000 is also the first Paradise Rising artist to release a full-length project through the 1176 album, in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning Filipino-American producer !LLMIND.

Guapdad 4000 is hailed for his talent, creativity, and versatility. He already has a Grammy nomination, a number of viral singles, and tours.

Ylona also performed at the Head in The Clouds 3 Festival, an annual music festival organized by 88rising, as she continues to carve a name for herself internationally. — Video from 88Rising

