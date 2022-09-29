^

Skusta Clee clarifies he wasn't humiliated in Camarines Sur gig

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 5:06pm
Skusta Clee clarifies he wasn't humiliated in Camarines Sur gig
Rapper Skusta Clee
Skusta Clee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Skusta Clee clarified that he was not humiliated during his recent show in Camarines Sur. 

In his Facebook account, Skusta shared a post by Rapper sa Pinas page saying he was humiliated by the crowd. 

“'Di naman sa pinagtatanggol ko 'to. Kapag ganyan dapat labas natin 'yung issue dyan. Binayaran 'yan para mag perform hindi para bastusin n'yo. Kung 'di mo gusto e 'di wag ka manuod. Respetuhin natin ang mga artist,” the page said. 

“Talento 'yung binayaran d'yan hindi yung kung ano man. Wala namang pilitan kung ayaw manuod eh. Tsaka saka ka na manghusga kung hindi ka pa nakakagawa ng pagkakamali at perpekto ka  'Dun lang tayo sa katotohanan,” it added. 

Skusta said that he will not allow the crowd to humiliate him. 

“Hindi ako nabastos! Saya kaya namin! Saka 'di uubra sa'kin bastusin ako kasi may lilipad na mic sa mukha mo 'pag nagkataon,” he said. 

Reports said that Skusta was booed in his set at the Clark Hot Air Balloon Music Fest. His ex-girlfriend, Zeinab Harake, in May this year said that she and Skusta have separated due to cheating.







