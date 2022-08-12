^

Music

SB19 to release new single 'WYAT,' begin world tour in October

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 5:16pm
SB19
Sony Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop sensation SB19 is set to drop new music this September after over a year with its upcoming single "WYAT (Where You At)."

SB19 last released music in July 2021 with the first extended play "Pagsibol" which featured hits "Mapa," "Bazinga," and "What." Prior to that, the group's debut album "Get in the Zone" came out in 2020.

One of the group's members, Stell, said they took their "hiatus" differently, "We maximized the opportunity to think more as to what we can improve on, how we can prepare for our comeback.”

"WYAT (Where You At)" will arrive on September 2 on all streaming platforms and with an official music video, which will be the prelude to SB19's upcoming tour of the same name that begins on September 22 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Afterwards, SB19 will head to Clark, Cebu, Davao, and other cities around the Philippines before taking their talents to the international scene like the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore in October. 

Another SB19 member, Josh, expressed how excited they were to meet and perform for fans abroad because it will be the group's first concert overseas. "If I may put it: we were caterpillars inside cocoons when we were just starting, and now, we've turned into butterflies ready to spread our wings!” he said.

Stell, Josh, and their fellow members, Ken, Pablo, and Justin are all involved with the "WYAT (Where You At)" tour's creative process, right up to the choreography and promotions.

SB19 most recently performed at the Acer Day 2022 concert at the Mall of Asia Arena which also saw Kaia, Adie, CLR, Sud, and OPM legends Parokya ni Edgar taking the stage.

