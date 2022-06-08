Westlife thanks Filipino fans for sold-out 2023 concert

MANILA, Philippines — Irish boyband Westlife showed their gratitude for their fans in the Philippines after announcing that tickets for their upcoming "Wild Dreams Tour" concert next year at the Araneta Coliseum have sold out in just two days.

Westlife posted a tweet of their concert poster with "sold out" stamped on it, this after tickets only starting being sold last June 4.

"Wow thank you so much for all your support... You have sold out our show at Araneta Coliseum in 2 days! Keep an eye out for more updates," the group tweeted alongside a shooting star and yellow heart emoji.

The boyband will be performing their greatest hits like "Swear It Again," "If I Let You Go," "Fool Again," and "When You're Looking Like That," as well as new songs from their new album "Wild Dreams."

Westlife's last visit to the Philippines was their two-night "The Twenty Tour" concert in 2019, also at the Araneta Coliseum, as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.

They first visited Manila way back in 1999 just as the group was starting their career.

