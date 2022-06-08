^

Music

Westlife thanks Filipino fans for sold-out 2023 concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 3:15pm
Westlife thanks Filipino fans for sold-out 2023 concert
Westlife
Westlife

MANILA, Philippines — Irish boyband Westlife showed their gratitude for their fans in the Philippines after announcing that tickets for their upcoming "Wild Dreams Tour" concert next year at the Araneta Coliseum have sold out in just two days.

Westlife posted a tweet of their concert poster with "sold out" stamped on it, this after tickets only starting being sold last June 4.

"Wow thank you so much for all your support... You have sold out our show at Araneta Coliseum in 2 days! Keep an eye out for more updates," the group tweeted alongside a shooting star and yellow heart emoji.

The boyband will be performing their greatest hits like "Swear It Again," "If I Let You Go," "Fool Again," and "When You're Looking Like That," as well as new songs from their new album "Wild Dreams."

Westlife's last visit to the Philippines was their two-night "The Twenty Tour" concert in 2019, also at the Araneta Coliseum, as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.

They first visited Manila way back in 1999 just as the group was starting their career.

RELATED: Westlife returns to Manila for 'Wild Dreams Tour'

MANILA CONCERTS

WESTLIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September
22 hours ago

Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Original members of British rock band Queen have announced they will be sharing an unreleased song featuring former frontman...
Music
fbtw
Rapper-producer believes it's 'golden era' for Filipino hiphop
22 hours ago

Rapper-producer believes it's 'golden era' for Filipino hiphop

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Rapper and producer Jayson Luzadas, popularly known as Boss Toyo, believed that this is the golden era of Filipino hipho...
Music
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre to send song to the moon following split from Jason Hernandez
1 day ago

Moira Dela Torre to send song to the moon following split from Jason Hernandez

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre leads Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists to preserve some of their songs through The...
Music
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez makes rare Ben Affleck shout out: 'Wait for me!'
1 day ago

Jennifer Lopez makes rare Ben Affleck shout out: 'Wait for me!'

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez gave a shoutout to her fiance actor Ben Affleck at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards during her acceptance...
Music
fbtw
Japanese cover of Moonstar88's 'Migraine' goes viral
1 day ago

Japanese cover of Moonstar88's 'Migraine' goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A Japanese cover of Filipino rock band Moonstar88's hit song "Migraine" has been making rounds on social media and gained...
Music
fbtw
Mariah Carey sued for allegedly stealing 'All I Want for Christmas is You'
4 days ago

Mariah Carey sued for allegedly stealing 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Singer Mariah Carey has been hit with a $20 million (P1.05 billion) lawsuit over copyright infringement for her iconic holiday...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with