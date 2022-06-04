^

Music

Mariah Carey sued for allegedly stealing 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 1:48pm
Mariah Carey sued for allegedly stealing 'All I Want for Christmas is You'
“So sad. RIP Lloyd, you will be missed. Sending my prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time,” she wrote on her Twitter account.
AFP/Don Emmert

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Mariah Carey has been hit with a $20 million (P1.05 billion) lawsuit over copyright infringement for her iconic holiday song "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Andy Stone, a songwriter from Louisiana, United States and member of country pop group Vince Vance & the Valiants, named Mariah and songwriter Walter Afansieff in a lawsuit which claims his1989 song of the same name is being infringed.

Apart from the $20 million for copyright infringment, Andy is also asking for at least $40 million (P2.1 billion) for unjust enrichment and violations of the American Trademark Act.

Mariah's song was released in 1994 and has been a staple tune every Christmas season ever since.

In the lawsuit Any claims that his own song received extensive airplay during the 1993 holiday season and that Mariah and Walter “intentionally engaged in a campaign to infringe” his copyright.

Los Angeles attorney Pamela Koslyn, who specializes in music and intellectual property rights, shared to Deadline that there are more than 170 works — mostly musical compositions —have the same title as the two songs.

“Song titles aren’t entitled to copyright protection,” Koslyn said, although pointed out she might think differently if all of Andy's lyrics were “substantially similar” to Mariah’s version.

Mariah's "All I Want for Christmas is You" has reached 1 billion streams on Spotify and in 2021 became the first song to reach the Billboard Hot 100 Singles' top spot on three different runs.

RELATED: Mariah Carey releases new Christmas single

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

MARIAH CAREY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
The 1975 teases new album coming this July
1 day ago

The 1975 teases new album coming this July

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
English pop-rock band The 1975 have announced that their fifth album is on the way, two years since their last release.
Music
fbtw
Plant tunes: Spotify says music for plants is a growing trend
2 days ago

Plant tunes: Spotify says music for plants is a growing trend

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Spotify's "Music for Plants" playlist, a specialized list of tunes that plantitos and plantitas have their plants listen to,...
Music
fbtw
'Magkakaibigan kami': Sandwich reveals how they stay together for 25 years
2 days ago

'Magkakaibigan kami': Sandwich reveals how they stay together for 25 years

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Sandwich shared how they are able to stay together as a band for 25 years.&...
Music
fbtw
Kanye West's new song touches on ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian
7 days ago

Kanye West's new song touches on ongoing custody battle with Kim Kardashian

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Hip-hop artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, recently released a new song featuring the late rapper XXXTentacion, and...
Music
fbtw
ABBA superfans flock to avatar show in London
7 days ago

ABBA superfans flock to avatar show in London

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Glammed up in satin knickerbockers, sequins and platform boots, ABBA fans streamed into a concert hall in east London Friday...
Music
fbtw
Cebuana teen singer mrld gets featured on Times Square
7 days ago

Cebuana teen singer mrld gets featured on Times Square

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Cebuana teenage singer mrld becomes the latest Filipino artist to appear on a billboard along New York's famous Times Sq...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with