^

Music

Ben&Ben, SB19 release 'Kapangyarihan' in time for national elections

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2022 | 6:27pm
Ben&Ben, SB19 release 'Kapangyarihan' in time for national elections
Ben&Ben and SB19
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Ben&Ben collaborates with SB19 in time for national elections.

The collaboration aims to make an important stand on issues concerning power abuse and public service with the release of “Kapangyarihan” performance video.

With theatrical performance as its overarching theme, the visual conveys the song’s message through a fitting medium that reflects the realities of life.

“Theatre is meant to be experienced live but we used its intrinsic quality in presenting the ‘Kapangyarihan’ music video,” said music video director Dexter Santos.

“By infusing the music video with narrative, choreography, set, and costume design as well as video, we hope to deliver a sincere and emphatic performance,” he added. 

Shot in a stylized but dramatic approach, the video is interspersed with snippets of historical context and stories that question leaders and call for a meaningful change.

“The audience is reminded that this is a performance - yet a call to action is demanded from them; that there are bigger and stronger issues that we have to address after watching the performance,” Ben& Ben said a collective statement.

The release of the performance video comes just in time for the upcoming 2022 elections, where more than 60 million Filipinos decide on who will lead the country in the next 6 years. 

As Ben&Ben puts it, the visual narrative is a “constant reminder that speaks to everyone involved in an election.”

“To those in power it’s a reminder that the root of what they should be doing is service to the public, and if there is an abuse of that power then truth shall always prevail, no matter how anyone tries to hide it,” it added. 

“To the people it is a reminder not to put politicians on a pedestal, and that we must always hold those we elect accountable for their actions.”

“Kapangyarihan” marks the second time that Ben&Ben and SB19 have collaborated on a track. Both critically acclaimed groups first worked on the rousing pop ballad, “MAPA (Band Version),” which has racked up more than 25 million streams on YouTube and Spotify combined. —Video from Ben&Ben YouTube channel

RELATEDBen&Ben, Google release song to promote internet safety

BEN&BEN

SB19
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Against her wishes, Dolly Parton inducted into rock hall of fame
1 day ago

Against her wishes, Dolly Parton inducted into rock hall of fame

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Dolly Parton was among an eclectic group of new inductees that include the rapper Eminem, the crooner Harry Belafonte,...
Music
fbtw
EZ Mil turns emotional performing with idol Gloc-9
3 days ago

EZ Mil turns emotional performing with idol Gloc-9

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Rapper EZ Mil turned emotional when he performed with his idol Gloc-9 in his first concert in Manila last Friday. 
Music
fbtw
The CompanY declines to perform at events of politicians with 'shady' reputation
7 days ago

The CompanY declines to perform at events of politicians with 'shady' reputation

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark,Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 7 days ago
In this season of political campaigns and endless voter wooing, politicians want singers, top vloggers and other influencers...
Music
fbtw
Oblaxz releases 'Sa Ngalan ng Ama' to honor God
10 days ago

Oblaxz releases 'Sa Ngalan ng Ama' to honor God

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
After the success of his comeback single “Noli Me Tangere,” hardcore Pinoy rap pioneer Oblaxz released "Sa Ngalan...
Music
fbtw
'Either flying or drowning': Shawn Mendes bares his 'truth'
April 20, 2022 - 5:39pm

'Either flying or drowning': Shawn Mendes bares his 'truth'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 20, 2022 - 5:39pm
Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes took to Twitter to express his feelings about living one's truth to his followers.
Music
fbtw
Coachella music festival kicks off with pandemic back of mind
April 16, 2022 - 5:57pm

Coachella music festival kicks off with pandemic back of mind

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | April 16, 2022 - 5:57pm
The mammoth event that takes place over two three-day weekends — and this year features Billie Eilish, Harry Styles...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with