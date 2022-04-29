^

Music

The CompanY declines to perform at events of politicians with 'shady' reputation

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 11:54am
The CompanY declines to perform at events of politicians with 'shady' reputation
The CompanY
ABS-CBN/Released

MANILA, Philippines — In this season of political campaigns and endless voter wooing, politicians want singers, top vloggers and other influencers to add credibility to their sorties. Vocal group The CompanY admitted they were getting offers to perform in events of politicians who are not after their heart.

The group could have earned easy money in just a few hours. But the members shared their conscience couldn’t take it. The group turned down the offers, as tempting as they were.

“We turned down two political events of local government candidates because they come from dynasties with shady reputations,” Moy said. It required a  big sacrifice from them.

But although Moy admitted work is intermittent, they’d rather stick to their principles. Besides, he is confident the group can somehow earn the money back.

“We never got hungry in all our 37 years (in the industry) because God is faithful and a great Provider,” he went on.  

OJ, for his part, said his father (student activist-martial law victim- turned-journalist Dan Mariano) will get angry at him if he performs for a politician he doesn’t believe in.

“We were brought up to stand for what we believe in at all costs,” he explained.

Annie added that politicians know what color the group wears, and she couldn’t, for the life of her, sacrifice the children’s future for something that will ruin their future.

Sweet agreed.

“We love the Philippines. I want to say what I think is right. I can’t keep quiet (about my convictions),” she  told members of media in a Zoom interview.

Thus, she and fellow members would rather focus on something they’ve been with a passion for decades: making feel-good music. The premiere vocal harmony group just  released its 29th studio album, Gitna (ABS-CBN’s Star Music). It shows the  group’s versatility in performing various music genres: pop, jazz, electronica, dance, acoustic folk and others.

It proves that while The CompanY has retained its signature melodic style, it is willing to embrace changing musical styles. It is even willing to put a touch of theater in its music video.

The album, with key track is also titled "Gitna,"  is available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

THE COMPANY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Oblaxz releases 'Sa Ngalan ng Ama' to honor God
2 days ago

Oblaxz releases 'Sa Ngalan ng Ama' to honor God

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After the success of his comeback single “Noli Me Tangere,” hardcore Pinoy rap pioneer Oblaxz released "Sa Ngalan...
Music
fbtw
'Either flying or drowning': Shawn Mendes bares his 'truth'
8 days ago

'Either flying or drowning': Shawn Mendes bares his 'truth'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes took to Twitter to express his feelings about living one's truth to his followers.
Music
fbtw
Coachella music festival kicks off with pandemic back of mind
12 days ago

Coachella music festival kicks off with pandemic back of mind

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 12 days ago
The mammoth event that takes place over two three-day weekends — and this year features Billie Eilish, Harry Styles...
Music
fbtw
Coachella music festival returns after three-year hiatus
14 days ago

Coachella music festival returns after three-year hiatus

By Paula Ramon | 14 days ago
The mammoth event that takes place over two three-day weekends — and this year features Billie Eilish, Harry Styles...
Music
fbtw
Fil-Am singer Nicole Scherzinger teases solo career return
April 13, 2022 - 4:49pm

Fil-Am singer Nicole Scherzinger teases solo career return

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 13, 2022 - 4:49pm
Filipino-American artist and Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger is set to make her solo music return after eight...
Music
fbtw
Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo covers Avril Lavigne's 'Complicated' in debut tour opener
April 8, 2022 - 12:00pm

Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo covers Avril Lavigne's 'Complicated' in debut tour opener

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 8, 2022 - 12:00pm
Fresh from her three Grammy wins earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo is out on the road for her "SOUR" concert tour, the artist's...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with