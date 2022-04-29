The CompanY declines to perform at events of politicians with 'shady' reputation

MANILA, Philippines — In this season of political campaigns and endless voter wooing, politicians want singers, top vloggers and other influencers to add credibility to their sorties. Vocal group The CompanY admitted they were getting offers to perform in events of politicians who are not after their heart.

The group could have earned easy money in just a few hours. But the members shared their conscience couldn’t take it. The group turned down the offers, as tempting as they were.

“We turned down two political events of local government candidates because they come from dynasties with shady reputations,” Moy said. It required a big sacrifice from them.

But although Moy admitted work is intermittent, they’d rather stick to their principles. Besides, he is confident the group can somehow earn the money back.

“We never got hungry in all our 37 years (in the industry) because God is faithful and a great Provider,” he went on.

OJ, for his part, said his father (student activist-martial law victim- turned-journalist Dan Mariano) will get angry at him if he performs for a politician he doesn’t believe in.

“We were brought up to stand for what we believe in at all costs,” he explained.

Annie added that politicians know what color the group wears, and she couldn’t, for the life of her, sacrifice the children’s future for something that will ruin their future.

Sweet agreed.

“We love the Philippines. I want to say what I think is right. I can’t keep quiet (about my convictions),” she told members of media in a Zoom interview.

Thus, she and fellow members would rather focus on something they’ve been with a passion for decades: making feel-good music. The premiere vocal harmony group just released its 29th studio album, Gitna (ABS-CBN’s Star Music). It shows the group’s versatility in performing various music genres: pop, jazz, electronica, dance, acoustic folk and others.

It proves that while The CompanY has retained its signature melodic style, it is willing to embrace changing musical styles. It is even willing to put a touch of theater in its music video.

The album, with key track is also titled "Gitna," is available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.