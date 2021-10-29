



































































 




   

   









Music

                        
Fil-Am Saweetie to host MTV EMA 2021

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 4:30pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Fil-Am Saweetie to host MTV EMA 2021
Saweetie, a singer, rapper, songwriter, social media influencer and occasional actress, was born Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper in California. Her father is the Black American former football player Johnny Harper and her mother is the beautiful Filipino model Trinidad Valentin. Photo from Saweetie's official Instagram account

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Saweetie will host the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest, Hungary on November 14. 



In its official Twitter page, MTV EMA posted a video of Saweetie announcing she will host the awards night. 



“Your 2021 #MTVEMA host has arrived! Police cars revolving light. The one and only icy bae Snowflake @Saweetie,” MTV EMA wrote.  



“Snowflake will be hosting the show and trust when I say you don't want to miss it!! Multiple musical notes Purple heart Raising hands. Best mark your calendars for 14th of Nov!” it added.  






 



According to reports, Saweetie will also perform her hits "Best Friend" and "Back to the Streets" from her debut album "Pretty Bitch Music" at the awards show.



The Filipino-Chinese and African-American singer is also nominated in the Best New category, battling with fellow Filipina-American Olivia Rodrigo in the category.



RELATED: LIST: SB19, other Filipino-blooded artists nominated at MTV EMAs 2021

 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

