Music

                        
LIST: SB19, other Filipino-blooded artists nominated at MTV EMAs 2021

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 12:27pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
SB19
Sony Philippines/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino and Filipino-blooded artists have garnered multiple nominations in different categories at the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2021.



The MTV EMAs will be held in Hungary on November 14. Fans can start voting for their favorite artists in different categories until November 11 via mtvema.com. 



Here are the Filipinos who are nominated: 



SB19



The Filipino boyband is nominated  as Best Southeast Asian Act and is up against JJ Lin from Singapore, Ink Waruntorn from Thailand, K-ICM from Vietnam, Lyodra from Indonesia, and Naim Daniel from Malaysia.



 






 



Olivia Rodrigo



The Filipino-American hitmaker is nominated in five different categories such as Best New, Best Pop, Best Push, Best US Act and Best Song for her hit single “Drivers License.”



 










 



H.E.R.



The Filipina-American Grammy winner is nominated in Video For Good category for her song “Fight For You.”



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





Saweetie 



The Filipino-Chinese and African-American singer is nominated in the Best New category, battling with fellow Filipina Olivia in the category. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





Bruno Mars 



The Filipino-American hitmaker is nominated with Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic in the Best Collaboration category for the song “Leave the Door Open.”

 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





RELATEDSB19 is only Filipino nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021; up against BTS, Seventeen, Blackpink, Ariana Grande 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

