LIST: SB19, other Filipino-blooded artists nominated at MTV EMAs 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino and Filipino-blooded artists have garnered multiple nominations in different categories at the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2021.

The MTV EMAs will be held in Hungary on November 14. Fans can start voting for their favorite artists in different categories until November 11 via mtvema.com.

Here are the Filipinos who are nominated:

SB19

The Filipino boyband is nominated as Best Southeast Asian Act and is up against JJ Lin from Singapore, Ink Waruntorn from Thailand, K-ICM from Vietnam, Lyodra from Indonesia, and Naim Daniel from Malaysia.

We are beyond happy to announce that we are nominated at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards for the Best Southeast Asia Act category! ????



Muli po nating iwagayway ang ating watawat, Pilipinas! ???????? Vote for us at https://t.co/SxdkajVIys until Nov 10 ????#MTVEMA #BestSEAAct @mtvema pic.twitter.com/cXsJXChA89 — SB19 Official ???????? (@SB19Official) October 21, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

The Filipino-American hitmaker is nominated in five different categories such as Best New, Best Pop, Best Push, Best US Act and Best Song for her hit single “Drivers License.”

H.E.R.

The Filipina-American Grammy winner is nominated in Video For Good category for her song “Fight For You.”

Saweetie

The Filipino-Chinese and African-American singer is nominated in the Best New category, battling with fellow Filipina Olivia in the category.

Bruno Mars

The Filipino-American hitmaker is nominated with Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic in the Best Collaboration category for the song “Leave the Door Open.”



