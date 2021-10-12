Paul McCartney recalls how John Lennon allegedly started Beatles breakup

From left: Paul McCartney attends as Brandi Carlile performs live for SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' at The Stephen Talkhouse on August 29, 2021 in Amagansett, New York; Music legend John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono pose for photographers in Cannes 17 May 1971 where he presented his movies 'Apotheosis' and 'The Flu'.

MANILA, Philippines — Five decades after the Beatles broke up, Paul McCartney revealed that it was John Lennon who instigated the split.

In the upcoming episode of BBC Radio 4’s "This Cultural Life," Paul said he wanted to continue playing for the band but John left them.

"I didn't instigate the split. That was our Johnny. This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue," Paul said.

"Oh no, no, no, John walked into a room one day and said, 'I am leaving the Beatles.' And he said, 'It's quite thrilling, it's rather like a divorce.' And then we were left to pick up the pieces," Paul added.

Paul said that the band would have continued if John decided to stay.

"I thought we were doing some pretty good stuff -- 'Abbey Road,' 'Let It Be,' not bad," he said.

Paul also said that after John left, the remaining members of the band were told to keep the breakup secret.

"So for a few months, we had to pretend. It was weird because we all knew it was the end of the Beatles but we couldn't just walk away," he said.

The full interview will be broadcast on October 23.