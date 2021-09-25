British electronic music duo say Filipinos the best audience singer in the world

MANILA, Philippines — British electronic music duo Honne composed of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck expressed their excitement to be back to the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the virtual press conference of the G Music Fest, the duo said that Filipinos are the best audience singers in the world.

“Filipino fans and audiences are the best singers that we could ever ask for. So, yeah, we just miss playing our live music there, because whenever we do you sing so loudly and it's absolutely brilliant and we love it so much,” Andy said.

“And even when things go wrong, we did one of our first festival gigs there. James's keyboard fell off the keyboard stand and it was probably one of the worst things that ever happened, or we thought at the time, but it didn't matter because you know you guys were absolutely loving it and it was pretty,” he added.

Honne wil perform in the G Music Fest on Saturday, an annual event hosted by Globe, in line with its 917 Day celebration held every September. The much anticipated music festival will be broadcasted for free on Globe’s official Facebook Page starting 4 p.m.

“We expect lots of people in front of their TVs, jumping up dancing, singing. Yeah, it's so nice to be able to perform. I know it's not in real life and in front of you, physically, but it's nice to be able to have the opportunity to be able to play music for you guys in the Philippines. I think it's, it's gonna be a nice time,” James said.

The full line-up of G Music Fest this year include English electronic music duo HONNE, singer-songwriter BEKA, Australian artist Vance Joy, local pop band Silent Sanctuary, indie-pop bands December Avenue and Alamat, indie musical artist I Belong to the Zoo, Filipino rock band The Juans, and SB19—the very first Filipino and Southeast Asian act nominated at the Billboard Music Awards.