'Eternally' singer Victor Wood dies due to COVID-19 complications
OPM icon Victor Wood
Victor Wood via Facebook

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 4:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Victor Wood died due to COVID-19 complications. He was 74. 

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Victor’s wife Nerissa said that the jukebox singer died at 9 a.m. today at the New Era General Hospital in Quezon City. 

“Bumaba ang oxygen level niya last night," Nerissa said. 

She thanked the people who loved his husband as well as the Iglesia ni Cristo community for helping them. 

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng nagmamahal kay Victor Wood, at sa pamamahala ng INC para sa amin," Nerissa said.

“Sa mga kaibigan na laging andyan at sa mga anak niya na kahit malayo ay karamay ko at sa mga fans, salamat sa walang sawang suporta. Nawala man siya, mananatili ang kanyang mga kanta.”

Victor rose to fame for his songs “In Despair,” “Mr. Lonely,” “I'm Sorry My Love,” “I Went to Your Wedding,” “Fraulein,” “Eternally,” “Carmelita,” and many others in the 1970s.

His voice made him earn the moniker "Jukebox King" and "Plaka King" in his heydays. 
 

