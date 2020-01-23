Canadian screamo band Silverstein pledges support for Taal Eruption victims

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian post-hardcore band Silverstein has joined many others pledging support for those displaced by Taal Volcano's recent unrest.

On Sunday, January 12, a steam eruption took place at the main crater of Taal Volcano, triggering a series of ashfall and after-effects that saw the country's volcanology agency burn through Alert Levels 1 through 4.

That same day, the band was playing a show to their Filipino fans at the SM Skydome for their 20th-anniversary tour.

In support of their Filipino fans, the band will be selling their official merchandise and giving the proceeds to affected communities through non-profit group The Ripple Society.

LIST: Where you can donate for Taal Volcano relief efforts

Silverstein has been one of the most prominent voices in rock and hardcore music since their formation in 2000.

The punk rockers have long had a loyal following in the Philippines. They first visited the country in 2011.

"PHILIPPINES - thank YOU so much for such an incredible show! Your voices were loud, your passion was inspiring and your energy was contagious! What an amazing way to kick off our 20 Year celebration," they wrote in an Instagram post after their concert.