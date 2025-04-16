Mall hosting 'Minecraft' Easter egg hunt, young entrepreneurs event

^

Movies

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 11:30am
Kids take part in a traditional egg-hunting activity as part of the pre-Easter Sunday celebrations at Twin Lakes in Tagaytay. Jessie Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong will cap off the remaining Sundays of April with events dedicated to children.

On Easter Sunday, April 20, the mall will host an Easter egg hunt with a "Minecraft" theme during the "Pixel Lab: Eggsploration and Innovation at the Shang."

Young mallgoers between two and 12 years old are invited to hop around different merchants in search of egg stickers and bonus pixelated gems from select booth stations.

There are two schedules for the Easter egg hunt: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Related: LIST: Holy Week 2025 events in Bonifacio Global City

Outside of the hunting, the East Atrium will be home to the titular Pixel Lab where drawings can be transformed into digitally animated elements and virtual axes can be thrown at digital targets.

The following weekend is the "Growth Hub by Kiddo-preneur" where children between five and 17 years old will take charge of their own booths in a makeshift marketplace.

From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the mall's Grand Atrium, young entrepreneurs will have the chance to promote original products to mallgoers. There will also be prizes for Best Booth Design, Best Service, Best Concept, and Best Ad.

Also taking place during the event are special performances and an insightful talk on business fundamentals.

RELATED: Araneta City announces malls' Holy Week 2025 schedules

