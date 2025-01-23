Bong Joon Ho's ‘Mickey 17’ starring Robert Pattinson releases new trailer

MANILA, Philippines — The fate of the "multiples" and more of the ice world where Robert Pattinson’s Mickey is, is seen in the newest trailer for “Mickey 17,” directed by Oscar-winning South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.

The freshly released trailer shows how the multiples are dealt with Mickey 17 (Pattinson) finding out that he has another iteration co-existing with him.

In the Joon-ho Hollywood film, Mickey Barnes signs up to be an expendable, a “disposable employee” who dies and gets a new version of himself with all his memories intact.

The previous trailer introduced some of the characters in the film, including Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie and Toni Collette.

In the newly released trailer, these characters get to interact, with Mickey revealing that Nasha’s (Ackie) involvement with him in his previous life had influenced how his previous self did not die as intended.

With two Mickeys, Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 co-existing, they get the ire and attention of Ruffalo’s character bent on extricating him as shown in several chase scenes in the newest trailer.

“Mickey 17” is a science fiction black comedy based on the 2022 novel “Mickey 7” by Edward Ashton.

The "Parasite" director wrote and directed the film, which is set to premiere first at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February. It will be released in South Korea on February 28 and in the United States on March 7.

Distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, it screens in local theaters beginning March 5. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines YouTube channel

WATCH: Robert Pattinson stars in Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'

RELATED: Robert Pattinson stars in 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho's new film 'Mickey 17'