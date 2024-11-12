^

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' releases trailer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 11:32am
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible â€“ The Final Reckoning' releases trailer
A scene from "Mission - Impossible: The Final Reckoning"
Paramount Pictures International

MANILA, Philippines — Paramount Pictures released a teaser trailer for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," the last outing of Tom Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt.

Quick landscape and vehicle shots are shown over voiceovers by Ving Rhames' Luther Stickell and Henry Czerny's Eugene Kittridge, the latter pointing out most tasks deemed "impossible" fall to Hunt and his team.

"For every life you try to save, you gamble millions more," says Esai Morales' villain Gabriel returning from the previous film. "And now the fate of every living soul on earth is your responsibility."

Action clips ramp up especially of Cruise's Hunt running and fighting, with the Russian submarine "Sevastopol" becoming a key setting once more as it houses the only way to destroy the artificial intelligence known as the Entity.

The trailer ends with Cruise's Hunt saying before the title card, "I need you to trust me, one last time."

In portions of the film, Cruise is seen wearing the same wardrobe as he did when he performed an epic stunt for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony last August 11. 

The actor is again a producer on the movie, based on the television series created by Bruce Geller, alongside returning director Christopher McQuarrie.

Also starring with Cruise, Rhames, Czerny, and Morales are Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby,  Pom Klementieff, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" premieres in cinemas on May 21, 2025. — Video from Paramount Pictures International's YouTube channel

RELATEDReview: Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' tackles world fears about AI

