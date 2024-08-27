SAF 44 documentary hitting Netflix this September

Forty-four SAF operatives were killed by Moro rebels in the infamous Jan. 25, 2015 “Mamasapano incident.”

MANILA, Philippines — A documentary about the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) members who died in the January 2015 Mamasapano clash will begin streaming on Netflix this September.

"Fallen not Forgotten: The Untold Story of the Gallant SAF 44" documents Oplan Exodus, the mission carried out by of a small band of men who hunted and killed Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Abdul Hir, also known as Marwan, the Osama Bin Laden of Asia.

Marwan is reportedly the terrorist who orchestrated the 2002 Bali Bombing, the 2004 Australian Embassy Bombing in Jakarta, and the 2009 JW Marriot and Ritz Carlton Bombings in Jakarta.

Thirteen SAF members survived the raid to eliminate Marwan amid perilous circumstances.

Their 44 fallen fellows fought thousands of Muslim rebels to rescue their trapped comrades and were massacred in Tukanalipao in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015.

The documentary includes rare and exclusive footage of the actual fighting, dramatic reenactments by SAF troopers, and gut-wrenching interviews with officials involved in the controversial operation.

The survivors also recount their harrowing experiences and dangers they faced in the encounter, extoling their fallen comrades in the "brotherhood that survives even death."

"Fallen not Forgotten: The Untold Story of the Gallant SAF 44" also features exclusive interviews with Nasir Abbas, the man who trained Marwan, and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who was a senator during the Mamasapano massacre.

