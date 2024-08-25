Paolo Contis' starrer 'Dear Satan' to change title after backlash

MANILA, Philippines — The Christmas-themed movie initially titled "Dear Satan," starring Paolo Contis and child star Sienna Stevens, will be changed to a different title to "better reflect its intended message."

Producer Mavx Productions on Thursday posted its open letter on Facebook addressing several concerns raised by viewers regarding their upcoming film, set for release next month.

"We want to extend our deepest apologies if the title of our movie has caused any offense or discomfort. It was never our intention to hurt or disrespect anyone's religious beliefs. Our aim has always been to create content that entertains while conveying meaningful messages," the production said in its open letter.

Mavx Productions said "Dear Satan" was produced to explore the concept of "good vs. evil."

The movie stars Paolo as Satan who accidentally receives a letter from a child that was supposed to be for Santa Claus.

As shown in its trailer, Contis' gets in touch with the child named Chichi (Sienna), whom he tries to corrupt in any way possible. Surprisingly for him, he finds a hard time corrupting the innocent child's mind even though he has subjected her to temptations, such as hoarding food or showing half-naked photos of men.

Instead of Chichi being influenced by the ways of the world, she seemingly touched the heart of Satan as he shows he cares for her when he entered a church carrying her impassive body when she met an accident.

"The film is a narrative about the power of faith and the triumph of good over evil. We wanted to illustrate that, despite the presence of evil in the world, faith and virtue can prevail.

"We understand and respect the concerns raised by our audience. In response, we have decided to change the title of the movie to better reflect its intended message and to honor the sensitivities of all our viewers. We believe this change will help align the film more closely with its moral core and ensure that it resonates positively with our audience," the production outfit added.

It also called on the viewers to watch their film with "an open mind and heart," hoping that viewers will be able to understand what they were trying to tell in the movie.

As of press time, the production outfit has yet to reveal the movie's new title. It is scheduled for release on September 18.

RELATED: Cinemalaya Special Jury winner 'Alipato at Muog' appeals MTRCB X rating