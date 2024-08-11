WATCH: Gal Gadot utters iconic Evil Queen line in 'Snow White' teaser trailer

'Disney's Snow White' stars Gal Gadot as the evil queen stepmother (left) and Rachel Zegler in the titular role (right). The live-action adaptation is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — "Snow White" features one of the most iconic lines among the Disney princesses movies, and it is Gal Gadot's turn to talk to the Magic Mirror to ask, "Who's the fairest one of all?"

Disney released the teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of "Snow White."

Gadot plays the Evil Queen who is obsessed with her beauty.

The teaser trailer begins with Rachel Zegler's titular character looking at a quiant cottage with a fawn sitting beside her.

Snow White is shown getting inside the cottage while a number of animals, including squirrels, rabbits and birds, also make their way inside it.

Much like the 1937 animated "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" film, the heroine cleans the cottage, which she would later find out is owned by the seven dwarves.

The mythic seven dwarves are also introduced in the teaser trailer. Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey walk atop a log that connects to the route leading to the mines, where they work.

Snow White, the animals and the dwarves appear to be living an idyllic life in the cottage in the woods, but the trailer transitions to The Huntsman and Gal's Evil Queen.

Snow White has been living as a maid in the castle of her vain stepmother until one day, the queen's Magic Mirror told the latter that she was no longer the "fairest of them all."

Instead, the Magic Mirror said that it was Snow White, leading the queen to order The Hunstman to kill the fair maiden. Unable to kill her, he lets her escape into the woods where she meets the dwarves.

Apart from the iconic line, the trailer also shows the red apple and the witch, elements of the classic tale that will move the story to its expected climax and ending.

The teaser trailer was released at Friday's D23 fan event, the biennial gathering hosted by Disney.

"Disney's Show White" is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025. — Video from Walt Disney Studios YouTube channel

WATCH: Gal Gadot as Evil Queen in live-action 'Disney's Snow White'

RELATED: Gal Gadot to portray Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'