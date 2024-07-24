New 'Joker 2' trailer shows more Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga wreaking havoc

MANILA, Philippines — The official trailer for "Joker: Folie À Deux" starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga sees the titular character and Harley Quinn stirring up more trouble in Gotham.

The trailer begins with Phoenix's Arthur Fleck in a police car as radio reporters discuss his upcoming trial following his actions in 2019's "Joker," briefly laughing during the ride.

Frank Sinatra's "When You're Smiling" plays as Arthur arrives at the courthouse, where fans wearing his Joker mask call for his release.

"When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life, I didn't feel so alone anymore," says Gaga's Harleen Quinzel over clips from the teaser trailer of the two in Arkham Asylum and of Harley robbing a store after seeing Arthur on TV.

Newer clips inside Arkham Asylum are shown, including Arthur and Harleen leaving a burning movie room, which cuts to Arthur singing Stevie Wonder's "For Once in My Life."

Sinatra's song kicks in stronger over scenes in Arkham and the courthouse as Harleen tells Arthur, "You can do anything you want, you're Joker."

"Look around, look at all these people. I will no longer allow any of you to keep me down," Arthur exclaims in the courtroom, wearing his Joker attire.

"I got this sneaking suspicion that we're not giving the people what they want," Arthur as Joker says inside a television studio, to which Harleen as Harley Quinn replies, "It's okay, baby. Let's give the people what they want."

Chaotic scenes involving Joker and Harley lead up to the title card, and the trailer ends with Arthur and Harleen singing "Get Happy."

Director Todd Phillips returns to helm what is being billed as a musical-thriller, co-writing the screenplay again with Scott Silver. Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is also back for the film's score.

Returning cast members include Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill, and Sharon Washington, while newcomers also include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey.

"Joker: Folie À Deux" — a French term for "madness for two" and a medical term for shared psychosis — premieres in Philippine cinemas on October 2. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines' YouTube channel

