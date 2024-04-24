^

'The right time': Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia to reunite in Star Cinema’s ‘Un/Happy For You'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 24, 2024 | 7:42pm
'The right time': Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia to reunite in Star Cinema's 'Un/Happy For You'
Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto
MANILA, Philippines — Former lovers Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia are set to reunite in the film "Un/Happy For You" which will be released in cinemas this year.

ABS-CBN PR announced on its social media accounts the reunion movie of the former couple that will be produced by Star Cinema and Viva Films.

"Magsasama muli sa big screen sina Joshua Garcia at Julia Barretto sa kanilang reunion project under Star Cinema at Viva Films na 'Un/Happy For You,'" sa direksyon ni Petersen Vargas," ABS-CBN wrote.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Joshua said he never hesitated to reunite with his ex-girlfriend.

"Nung nalaman ko 'yung project, sabi ko yes agad kasi ang tagal na rin kasi nung agwat nung panahon na nag-work kami before kasi mga teenager kami," he said.

"Ngayon, I can say nag-mature na rin kami, lumaki na kami, literal. Exciting lang, nagkanya-kanya kaming journey parang ngayon magbabalikan kami sa pelikula," he added.

For Julia, the movie came at the right time.

"Over the years, there were several attempts to coming together. ...At some point, when a good material comes along and a great team, of course, being reunited with Josh is such an exciting idea," the actress said.

"It almost felt like maybe it was already the right time, it's the right material, we're both in a good place in our life. I'm happy na magkakatrabaho tayo uli," she added.

Julia and Joshua starred in the hit movies "Vince and Kath and James" in 2016, "Love You to the Stars and Back" in 2017, "I Love You, Hater" in 2018 and "Block Z" in 2020.

