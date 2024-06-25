^

'Inside Out 2' overtakes 'Dune Part Two' as 2024's biggest movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 3:06pm
Scene from 'Inside Out 2'
Disney - Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — Pixar's newest entry "Inside Out 2" dethroned "Dune Part Two" to become 2024's biggest movie to date after just two weeks in cinemas.

The sequel to 2015's "Inside Out" earned as of June 23, $724 million (PP42.5 billion) at the global box office, clearing the $711 million (P41.7 billion) "Dune Part Two" earned during its whole run.

With still a few weeks to look forward to in theaters, "Inside Out 2" is on track to be the first billion-dollar film of the year and the first since "Barbie."

The film previously managed the biggest opening for an animated movie in the world to date, topping last year's other billion-dollar box office hit, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Disney Southeast Asia - Philippines previously confirmed to Philstar.com that "Inside Out 2" earned P88.8 million locally on its opening day, the third biggest opening day of all time in the Philippines.

The movie is behind the last two "Avengers" movies released in 2018 and 2019, which are under Disney through Marvel Studios.

For comparison, "Avengers: Infinity War" earned P141.6 million on its premiere day back in April 2018, while "Avengers: Endgame" earned a whopping P205.6 million when it premiered in the Philippines a year later.

"Inside Out 2" is set a year after the end of its predecessor where core emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear are managing well inside 13-year-old Riley Andersen's mind.

Puberty kicks in and with it brings a new bunch of emotions — Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

With Riley's future on the line, emotions will literally clash, as if being a young teenager navigating life was not hard enough already.

