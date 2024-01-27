Dingdong Dantes-Marian Rivera starrer 'Rewind' now 'highest-grossing Filipino film of all time'

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera in a scene in their Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry 'Rewind.'

MANILA, Philippines — The comeback film of reel-and-real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera is now the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

"Rewind" has reportedly earned P889 million globally as of January 26.

Star Cinema said the film earned the gross international ticket sales through its screening in 270 cinemas worldwide.

It beat the record previously held by another Star Cinema film, "Hello, Love, Goodbye," starring Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo. The film grossed P880 million in 2019.

"Rewind" is among the 10 entries at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023. Though it did not score any festival awards, it remained a favorite among moviegoers as it is still showing in some Philippine cinemas in its fifth week since its release last Christmas Day.

The film is a collaboration between Star Cinema, Dingdong's film company AgostoDos Pictures and APT Entertainment. It is directed by Mae Cruz Alviar.

Apart from the Philippines, it was also shown in other countries and territories, including the United Arab Emirates, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Guam and Saipan.

