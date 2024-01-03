Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman tease 'Deadpool 3' anew as Steven Yeun exits 'Thunderbolts'

First look of Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman in "Deadpool 3."

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios is in a bit of a limbo after many of its 2023 projects had an underwhelming reception, casting an even darker shadow of uncertainty over its future.

The writers and actors strikes pushed many of the studios' planned project out of the 2024 calendar, leaving "Deadpool 3" the only feature film appearing, and Jonathan Majors getting booted from the franchise has Marvel scrambling for a new big baddie.

A silver lining is that "Deadpool 3" is among the most-anticipated films of 2024 especially as the titular character played by Ryan Reynolds will be accompanied by the iconic mutant Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman returning after supposedly "retiring" the character in 2017's "Logan."

Also said to be appearing is Elektra Natchios, with Jennifer Garner reprising the character nearly two decades. Set to appear as well are "X-Men" characters Sabretooth and Toad.

Thank you 2023… I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ???? pic.twitter.com/7GaOFrGRxV — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2023

Several official teaser photos have been released for "Deadpool 3," as well as leaked ones, and Reynolds has added to bunch by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of himself in the Deadpool costume in a yearend gratitude post.

Jackman also shared a behind-the-scenes image of himself getting Wolverine's iconic sideburns. "Chops. #Wolverine," Jackman even wrote.

Meanwhile, in another Marvel project, Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun has reportedly departed the cast of "Thunderbolts" due to scheduling issues.

Yeun was rumored to be involved in "Thunderbolts" early last year though Marvel never confirmed his participation, instead only announcing that the likes of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Wyatt Russell would be reprising their franchise characters.

"Thunderbolts" were among the projects affected by the strikes, pushing its release date to July 2025 and has yet to even begin filming.

The film will be directed by Jake Schreier and co-written by Lee Sung Jin, both of which collaborated with Yeun on the Netflix limited series "Beef."

On the 2024 line-up for Marvel Studios other than "Deadpool 3" for now are the television shows "Echo," "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries," "Eyes of Wakanda," "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and "Marvel Zombies."

