Vilma Santos explains Parade of Stars absence, back to work after MMFF Best Actress win

When I Met You In Tokyo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — "Star for All Season" Vilma Santos revealed why she didn't attend the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars last December 17.

In her interview with Ogie Diaz, Vilma said that she got sick which was why she could not attend the parade.

"Nagkasakit po ako. Influenza, yung parang trangkaso. So down po ako ng 5 days. Pero don't worry negative na po ako. Pero nalungkot ako kasi gusto ko talagang makasama sa parada dahil gusto kong makita yung mga tao," Vilma said.

"Unfortunately, hindi ako pinayagan ng doktor kasi mahirap makahawa ako," she added.

Instead Ate Vi made her presence felt through an audio message she prepared that was played during the ride, sharing how much love she has for her fans.

With her relentless commitment to "When I Met You In Tokyo," the tireless efforts took a toll on Vilma’s health.

The actress, known for her professionalism, likely felt under the weather after dedicatedly promoting the film, accepting almost every engagement.

Last December 14, Vilma did not miss the grand media conference for their film via the video call application Zoom.

At the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal 2023, Vilma was honored with the Best Actress award as "When I Met You In Tokyo" also won 4th Best Picture, Best Float, and the Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence.

The "Star for All Season" fought through tears explaining the production team only ever wanted to make a simple love story for people of her and co-star Christopher de Leon's age — it was the pair's first movie together in nearly two decades.

Santos acknowledged de Leon who was capturing her on video backstage, as well as her fellow nominees Sharon Cuneta from "Family of Two," "Becky & Badette" stars Eugene Domingo and Pokwang, and "inaanak" Marian Rivera from "Rewind," inviting them to share the win with her. — with reports from Kristofer Purnell

