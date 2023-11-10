^

Movies

Marvel delays more films including 'Deadpool 3' following end of actors strike

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 6:15pm
First look of Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman in "Deadpool 3."
Deadpool via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios has once again shifted its calendar for the release of upcoming films following the end of the 118-day actors strike in Hollywood.

As members of the Screen Actors Guild went on strike for a new contract with studios, including higher pay and protections against the use of artificial intelligence, actors were prohibited from working or even promote projects they were involved in.

The guild's deal with the studios still needs to be ratified by the union's board and members. This could take weeks but the agreement is widely expected to pass, and in the meantime, actors can now return to work.

The strike has significantly affected the marketing of several films since it began, including "Blue Beetle," "A Haunting in Venice," "The Creator," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and most recently, "The Marvels."

Marvel had previously switched up their calendar this year, and it has done so again with "Deadpool 3" — moving from May to July 2024 — being its only feature next year.

The July date was intended for "Captain America: New World Order," which will now move to February 2025, despite already finishing principal photography before the strike began.

Related: Actors reach deal with Hollywood studios, end months-long strike

Two other Marvel films, "Thunderbolts" and "Blade," were moved from December 2024 and February 2025 to July 2025 and November 2025, respectively. It is hoped that their scripts will be ready, which prevented them from entering production, among other issues.

These changes mean there will be four Marvel films in 2025, as a "Fantastic Four" movie was previously set for May of that year.

One should also note that Disney has the animated "Elio," its live-action "Snow White," a live-action "Moana" and the third "Avatar" movie currently set for 2025.

Even before the strike came to an end, other studios had decided to delay some of their major projects like Disney delaying a live-action "Lion King" prequel to December 2024; Paramount moving its next "Mission Impossible" entry from 2024 to 2025 and Sony moving a third "Venom" movie from July to November next year.

"Venom 3," alongside "Madame Web" and "Kraven the Hunter," also means Sony will have more comic book movies next year than the Marvel and DC universes combined (DC's sole entry is "Joker: Folie à Deux").

"Deadpool 3" may no longer be coming out in May 2024, but two blockbusters in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and "Furiousa" are currently set for a battle at the box office that month. — with reports from Andrew Marszal for Agence France-Presse

RELATED: Marvel Studios postpones releases of upcoming shows

DISNEY

MARVEL

MARVEL STUDIOS

STRIKE
WATCH: Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale in 'The Boy and the Heron' English dub
7 days ago

WATCH: Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale in 'The Boy and the Heron' English dub

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Studio Ghibli has released the English-language trailer for legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's first feature film in a decade,...
Movies
fbtw
Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M mark
8 days ago

Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M mark

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Alden Richards and Julia Montes' film "Five Break-Ups And A Romance" has earned over P50 million. 
Movies
fbtw
Digitally restored 'Bagong Buwan' opens 5th edition of CCP Cine Icons
9 days ago

Digitally restored 'Bagong Buwan' opens 5th edition of CCP Cine Icons

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
"Bagong Buwan," a 2001 drama film directed by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by...
Movies
fbtw
'It Follows' sequel in development with original director, actress
10 days ago

'It Follows' sequel in development with original director, actress

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe will reunite for a sequel to their 2014 hit horror film "It...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser
12 days ago

WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Fans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for "Lisa ...
Movies
fbtw
