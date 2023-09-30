^

Movies

Philippines submits Cinemalaya winner 'Iti Mapukpukaw' to Oscars 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 10:51am
Philippines submits Cinemalaya winner 'Iti Mapukpukaw' to Oscars 2024
Carlo Aquino and Dolly de Leon in "Iti Mapukpukaw"
Cinemalaya

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has selected the 2023 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival winner "Iti Mapukpukaw (The Missing)" as its official entry to the 2024 Academy Awards.

The movie made history as the first animated full-length feature to compete at the festival and win Best Film.

"Iti Mapukpukaw" also won the NETPAC Award, while one of its stars, Dolly de Leon, took home the Best Supporting Actress award.

The rotoscope animated film follows a mouthless animator named Eric, played by Carlo Aquino, who crosses paths with a familiar alien.

De Leon plays Eric's mother Rosalinda, who resides in Ilocos, while Gio Gahol rounds up the main cast as Eric's co-worker crush Carlo.

In preparation for its campaign, the Film Development Council of the Philippines will be giving the film's director, Carl Joseph Papa, and his team P1 million through its Oscars Assistance Program.

While "Iti Mapukpukaw" serves as the Philippine submission in the Best International Feature Film category, it will be up to Papa and producers if they attempt to submit it for consideration in other categories.

Notable submissions from other countries to date are Denmark's "The Promised Land," starring Mads Mikkelsen; Japan's "Perfect Days," directed by Wim Wenders; Spain's "Society of the Snow," directed by J.A. Bayona; the Ukrainian documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" and South Korea's "Concrete Utopia."

France opted to submit "The Pot-au-Feu" as its entry over Palme d'Or winner "Anatomy of a Fall" — filmmaker Tran Anh Hung did win Best Director at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for "The Pot-au-Feu."

Last year's winner for Best International Feature Film was Germany's "All Quiet of the Western Front," which also won Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography. It was nominated in five other categories, including Best Picture.

Shortlisted nominees will be announced on December 21 ahead of the official nominee announcement on January 23. The 96th Academy Awards will be on March 10, 2024.

RELATED: Dolly de Leon, 'Iti Mapukpukaw' make history at Cinemalaya 2023

vuukle comment

ACADEMY AWARD

ACADEMY AWARDS

ANIMATED FILM

ANIMATED MOVIE

CARLO AQUINO

CINEMALAYA

CINEMALAYA INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

DOLLY DE LEON

GIO GAHOL

OSCAR

OSCARS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'The Exorcist' returns to cinemas for 50th anniversary
6 days ago

'The Exorcist' returns to cinemas for 50th anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
William Friedkin's "The Exorcist," considered by many to be the best horror film ever made, will be coming back to cinemas...
Movies
fbtw
NCCA's Tingin filmfest celebrates Southeast Asians in love
6 days ago

NCCA's Tingin filmfest celebrates Southeast Asians in love

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 days ago
Tingin is the country's longest-running and only film festival dedicated to Southeast Asian cinema. It aims to strengthen...
Movies
fbtw
Filipino Sundance film 'In My Mother's Skin' premieres October on Prime Video
7 days ago

Filipino Sundance film 'In My Mother's Skin' premieres October on Prime Video

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Filipino horror film "In My Mother's Skin" will be released on Prime Video this October 12 in over 240 countries and territories,...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: 'The Hunger Games' prequel drops new trailer
8 days ago

WATCH: 'The Hunger Games' prequel drops new trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Lionsgate has revealed a second trailer for "The Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes" before its mid-November...
Movies
fbtw
Janella Salvador, Win Metawin show 'authenticity, depth' in 'Under Parallel Skies'
13 days ago

Janella Salvador, Win Metawin show 'authenticity, depth' in 'Under Parallel Skies'

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Director Sigrid Bernardo revealed that working with Thai actor Win Metawin and Filipina actress Janella Salvador for the movie...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with