Filipino short film 'As The Moth Flies' selected at 26th Brussels Short Film Festival

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 1:10pm
The film will have its world premiere in Brussels from April 26 to May 6.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino short film "As The Moth Flies" has been selected at the 26th Brussels Short Film Festival in Belgium. 

The film will have its world premiere in Brussels from April 26 to May 6.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the film’s director Gayle Oblea said that they are excited for the movie premiere. 

“Until now, we’re still waiting for it to completely sink in. The feeling is surreal. We, of course, are ecstatic to have been chosen for this incredible honor. To be the representatives of Southeast Asia and the Philippines is a huge responsibility, and we are truly grateful to have been given the chance to take part in such a humbling experience,” she said. 

“My team and I are immensely proud of making it this far. It's already inspiring to see our hard work get recognized in this way. No matter what the outcome, we consider this a success and a great learning experience,” she added.  

Produced by Creative Kartel, starring Mina Cruz, Boo Gabunada and Epy Quizon, “As the Moth Flies” is a story about two people who struggle to deal with the complexities of their mental health. The film offers a unique and honest perspective on the realities of living with mental illness, how it affects relationships, and how trauma deteriorates someone. 

“Throughout the entirety of the film, we’ll make you feel how truly awful it is to have it. That itch that you can’t seem to find, the discomfort, and the uneasiness. We have been advised to put a ‘trigger warning’ disclaimer in the beginning, because it has triggered quite a number of people who have seen it. It’s part of our goal to break the stigma. That it’s not about being emotional, nor determining weakness, it’s a serious health problem. A problem that our society and this culture has to start acknowledging,” Gayle said. 

For future projects, Gayle said they will continue to be known as a production company where creativity is not only encouraged but celebrated. 

“Our company's foundation is built upon talented individuals from all walks of life, who are driven by their passion for creativity. We are always learning, experimenting, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. So, expect that we will be constantly pushing the boundaries of filmmaking, and our advocacies. We look forward to producing more out-of-this-world films for our audience in the future,” she said. 

