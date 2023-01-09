'Slam Dunk' movie to screen in the Philippines starting February 1

"The First Slam Dunk" sees the boys of Shohoku High return to the big screen. The "Slam Dunk" movie will screen in the Philippines starting February 1.

MANILA, Philippines — Based on the reaction to the announcement, "The First Slam Dunk" is poised to lure in the '90s kids and teenagers to the cinemas starting February 1.

SM Cinema announced that it will screen the movie of the popular '90s anime, "Slam Dunk."

"The First Slam Dunk is the #1 movie in Japan! Get ready to watch #TheFirstSlamDunk on the big screen in SM Cinema and Director's Club on February 1!" its Facebook post read.

The boys of Shohoku High are back and, this time, on the big screen. Ryota Miyagi is given a backstory with the introduction of his brother who influenced his love for basketball.

On the other hand, the boys led by Captain Takenori Akagi (also called Gori in the Filipino dub) and the unlikely first five comprised of Ryota, ace shooter Hisahi Mitsui, pretty boy Kaedu Rukawa and the self-proclaimed henyo (genius) Hanamichi Sakuragi face the inter-high basketball champions, Sanno school.

"The First Slam Dunk" was released in Japan last December 3, 2022. It was at the top spot at the Japanese box office, and grossed 1.296 billion yen ($9.5 million) during its first two days. In a report published on Anime News Network, it has grossed 6.7 billion yen ($50.7 million) in Japan as of January 4.

"Slam Dunk" was a hit anime show in the 1990s that was aired in Filipino dub on GMA-7.

