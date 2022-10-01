^

Philippines to submit 'On The Job: The Missing 8' to 2023 Oscars

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 1, 2022 | 10:24am
MANILA, Philippines — Erik Matti's "On The Job: The Missing 8" will be the Philippines' submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The decision was announced at the Film Development Council of the Philippines' (FDCP) Filmmakers and Shakers Night, as unveiled by the FDCP and the Directors Guild of the Philippines Inc.

A sequel to Matti's 2013 film "On The Job," "The Missing 8" follows a journalist investigating mysterious disapperances and temporarily released prisoner tasked with carrying out assassinations.

For his role in "The Missing 8," John Arcilla won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, the first Filipino to do so.

"The Missing 8" will be facing competition such as South Korea's "Decision to Leave," Mexico's "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" and Germany's "All Quiet on the Western Front" in making the shortlist and final cut for Best International Feature Film.

The Philippines did not submit an entry for the previous Academy Awards despite noteworthy films like "Fan Girl," "Cleaners" and the documentary "Aswang." The country's last entry was Brillante Mendoza's "Mindanao" in 2020.

Apart from pushing for a Best International Feature Film nomination, the Philippines will be hopeful as actress Dolly de Leon is being pushed for a Best Supporting Actress nod following rave reviews in the 2022 Cannes Film Festival winner "Triangle of Sadness."

