Movies

Filipina Dolly de Leon gets Oscar buzz for superb acting in Cannes 2022 winning film

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 12:18pm
Filipina actress Dolly de Leon plays Abigail, a toilet manager on a cruise ship who gets stranded on a deserted island in Ruben Östlund’s social satire Triangle of Sadness. The film won the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.
MANILA, Philippines — Worldwide acclaim is expected to follow the admiration that Filipino actress Dolly De Leon gained at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival after her role in Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness" by Ruben Ostlund.

During its recent premiere at the festival, "Triangle of Sadness" received a standing ovation that lasted over seven minutes, and while many cheered for stars Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean, even more were showing praise for De Leon.

"Triangle of Sadness" follows a group of wealthy individuals who are stranded on an island, where hierarchies are flipped when everyone is thinking of survival.

De Leon stars as the toilet manager of the ship that crashed on the island, and audiences at Cannes immediately adored the actress' deadpan delivery and her distinction in Ostlund's social commentary.

Because of her performance, several critics have pegged her as a frontrunner at the 2023 Academy Awards in the supporting actress category, as well as co-star Harrelson (who has three Oscar nominations to date).

Asian winners are still rare at the Oscars, but the sensation that was "Parasite" — also a Palme d'Or winner — followed by Yuh Jung Youn's win for "Minari" is an indication that the ceremony is widening its market, opening up a chance for De Leon.

The actress admitted to Variety that she has no agent to represent her, and that she based her role on friends and relatives who are Overseas Filipino Workers.

De Leon's acting experience mainly originates from the stage, but has found success on the big screen such as her 2020 FAMAS Best Supporting Actress win for her role in "Verdict," which the Philippines submitted to the Academy Awards that year in the Best International Feature Film category.

The actress also received international recognition when she starred in an episode of HBO's "Folklore," one directed by veteran filmmaker Erik Matti.

The Swedish Ostlund previously won the Palme d'Or in 2017 for his film "The Square," but this new movie is his English-language debut.

RELATED: Dolly de Leon honors OFWs with portrayal in Cannes’ Triangle of Sadness

