Of family and territorial space: 'Beast' review

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 11:19am
"Beast" is a strong commentary about animal poaching and the encroachment into their natural habitat.
MANILA, Philippines — A father, Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba), and his two teenage daughters - Norah (Leah Jeffries) and Meredith (Iyana Halley) - find themselves the unwitting prey of a massive rogue lion, intent on proving that the Savanna has one apex predator.

The family arrives at the community of Dr. Samuels' deceased wife, after losing her to a battle with cancer. Unbeknown to them, poaching activities are rampant in the area to supply a burgeoning black market. In an early scene, poachers attack a lion's pride but failed to kill the alpha male.

The rogue lion, by this time, has attacked villagers and has claimed territorial intrusion into its domain. And the Samuels family just happened to be in its path at the moment. Tight editing and superb digital effects make this family adventure an adrenaline-filled chase to survival.

"Beast" is a parallel story of a father trying to ensure the safety of his family during a safari trip gone awry, and a parent lion seeking retribution for the loss of its pride through poaching. Director Baltasar Kormakur deftly directs a tight narrative from a screenplay by Ryan Engle. 

"Beast" is a strong commentary about animal poaching and the encroachment into their natural habitat. If, and when, people simply respect the lives and living spaces of others, animals included, the biosphere will be a truly safe place to inhabit.

From producers Will Packer, James Lopez, and Jaime Primak  Sullivan (who penned the story), "Beast" is now showing in all cinemas nationwide.

