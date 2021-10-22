Anti-drug war 'Aswang' is 1st docu to win Gawad Urian Best Film

MANILA, Philippines — “Aswang,” a documentary about the bloody drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte, made history as the first documentary to win Best Film at the 44th Gawad Urian Awards held yesterday.

The documentary also won Best Director for Alyx Arumpac and Best Cinematography for Alyx and Tanya Haurylehyk.

“Aswang” follows a group of people whose fates wrap around the growing violence over two years of killings in Manila, among them Brother Jun Santiago, a photojournalist and missionary brother who comforts bereaved families.

“While making the film, we heard grieving people say this so many times — ‘Kung alam ko lang na papatayin nila ang kapatid/asawa/anak ko, hindi ko na sana siya binoto',” said Alyx, who encourages all Filipinos to watch the documentary and see how the first years of Duterte's war against drugs in the Philippines transpired.

“We deserve a leader who would hold them accountable and hold our rights and lives sacred. We hope that soon, there will be no more stories like the ones told in 'Aswang',” he added.

Veteran actor Nanding Josef won the best actor award for "Lahi, Hayop," while Alessandra de Rossi won the Best Actress for "Watch List."

"Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” was the automatic winner for Best Animation as the category's sole nominee.

Lav Diaz was awarded as Natatanging Urian or the Gawad Urian Lifetime. He also won Best Screenplay for "Lahi, Hayop."

Here are the full list of winners in the most prestigious award-giving body in the country:

Best Picture

“Aswang” – Winner

“Hayop Ka!”

“Kintsugi”

“Lahi, “Hayop

“Midnight in a Perfect World”

“A Thousand Cuts”

Best Animation

“Hayop Ka!” – Winner (lone nominee)

Best Actress

Jasmine Curtis-Smith, “Alter Me”

Glaiza de Castro, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

Alessandra de Rossi, “Watch List” – Winner

Charlie Dizon, “Fan Girl”

Shaina Magdayao, “Tagpuan”

Bela Padilla, “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets”

Lovi Poe, “Malaya”

Sue Ramirez, “Finding Agnes”

Cristine Reyes, “Untrue”

Best Actor

Elijah Canlas, “He Who is Without Sin”

Enchong Dee, “Alter Me”

Noel Escondo, “Memories of Forgetting”

Keann Johnson, “The Boy Foretold by the Stars”

Nanding Josef, “Lahi, Hayop” – Winner

Adrian Lindayag, “The Boy Foretold by the Stars”

Zanjoe Marudo, “Malaya”

JC Santos, “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets”

Best Supporting Actress

Sandy Andolong, “Finding Agnes”

Lolita Carbon, “Lahi Hayop”

Dexter Doria, “Memories of Forgetting” – Winner

Hazel Orencio, “Lahi, Hayop” – Winner

Bing Pimentel, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

Best Supporting Actor

Micko Laurente, “Watch List” – Winner

Jake Macapagal, “Watch List”

Jess Mendoza, “Watch List”

Dino Pastrano, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

Enzo Pineda, “He Who is Without Sin”

Best Director

Joselito Altarejos, “Memories of Forgetting”

Alyx Arumpac, “Aswang” – Winner

Dodo Dayao, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

Dolly Dulu, “The Boy Foretold by the Stars”

Lav Diaz, “Lahi, Hayop”

Ramona Diaz, “A Thousand Cuts”

Lawrence Fajardo, “Kintsugi”

Antoinette Jadaone, “Fan Girl”

Avid Liongoren, “Hayop Ka!”

Ben Rekhi, “Watch List”

Irene Villamor, “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets”

Best Screenplay

Herlyn Alegre, Lawrence Fajardo, Brillante Mendoza, “Kintsugi”

Joselito Altarejos, “Memories of Forgetting”

Manny Angeles at Paulle Olivenza, “Hayop Ka!”

Dodo Dayao, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

Lav Diaz, “Lahi, Hayop” – Winner

Dolly Dulu, ”The Boy Foretold by the Stars”

Ben Rekhi at Rona Lean Sales, “Watch List”

Irene Villamor, “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets”

Best Short Film

“Ang Bahagharing Uhaw sa Ulan,” Levilou D. Corpuz

“Dad-aan Na,” Julian Lumigued

“Isang Daa’t Isang Mariposa,” Norvin de los Santos

“My Father is an Astro-not,” Arjanmar H. Rebeta

“Next Picture,” Cris Bringas

“Noontime Drama,” Kim Timan

“Ola,” Mijan Jumalon – Winner

“Pabasa Kan Pasyon,” Hubert Tibi

“Yawyaw ni JP,” Sine Senyata

Best Documentary

“Aswang,” Alyx Arumpac – Winner

“Buklog,” Roel Hoang Manipon

“Elehiya sa Paglimot,” Kristofer Bugada

“At House in Pieces,” Jean Claire Dy and Manuel Domes

“Masterpiece,” Kristoffer Villarino and January Yap

“A Thousand Cuts,” Ramona Diaz

Best Cinematography

Alyx Arumpac at Tanya Haurylchyk, “Aswang” – Winner

Nic Bagaoisan, “Memories of Forgetting”

Albert Banzon at Gym Lumbera, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

Neil Daza, “Fan Girl”

Lav Diaz, “Lahi, Hayop”

McCoy Tarnate, “Malaya”

Rody Lacap, “Magikland”

Lee Mariano, “Alter Me”

Daniella Nowitz, “Watch List”

Marvin Reyes, “The Boy Foretold by the Stars”

Zach Sycip, “Finding Agnes”

Boy Yniguez, “Untrue”

Boy Yniguez, “Kintsugi”

Best Editing

Joselito Altarejos, “Memories of Forgetting” – Winner

Lawrence Ang, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

Fatima Bianchi at Anne Fabini, “Aswang”

Mai Calapardo, “He Who is Without Sin”

Manet Dayrit, “Magikland”

Jether Amar at Manny Angeles, “Hayop Ka!”

Ramona Diaz, “A Thousand Cuts”

Nick Ellsberg, “Watch List”

Lawrence Fajardo, “Kintsugi”

Noah Tonga, “Alter Me”

Best Production Design

Ferdie Abuel, “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets”

Endi Balbuena at Roland Inocencio, “Kintsugi”

Jay Custodio, “Malaya”

Timi Dominguez, “Alter Me”

Maolen Fadul, “Untrue”

Darrel Manuel, “Memories of Forgetting” – Winner

Ericson Navarro, “Watch List”

Ericson Navarro, “Magikland”

Benjamin Padero at Carlo Tabije, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

Mitoy Sta. Ana, “Finding Agnes”

Best Music

Arnel Barbarona, “The Highest Peak”

Teresa Barroza, “Fan Girl”

Len Calvo, “Hayop Ka!”

Kian Cipriano at Brain Coat, “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets”

Jhaye Cura at Paulo Protacio, “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” – Winner

Malek Lopez, Erwin Romulo, Juan Miguel Sobrepena, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

Best Sound

Cecil Buban, “Lahi, Hayop”

Mikko Quizon, John Daryl Libongero, John Michael Perez, and Aeriel Ellyzon Mallari, “Hayop Ka!”

Corinne de San Jose, “Midnight in a Perfect World” – Winner

Liza Espinas, “Watch List”

Lawrence Fajardo, “Kintsugi”

Mikko Quizon, John Michael Perez & Akritchalerm Kalayanamitr, “Aswang”

Vincent Villa, “Fan Girl”

Gawad Dekada para sa mga Natatanging Pelikula (Winners)

Damgo ni Eleuteria,” Remton Siega Zuasola

“Ang Pag Sayaw ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa,” Alvin Yapan

“Ang Paglalakbay ng mga Bituin sa Gabing Madilim”

“Norte,” Hangganan ng Kasaysayan, Lav Diaz

“Women of the Weeping River,” Sheron Dayoc

“Baboy Halas,” Bagane Fiola

“Tu Pug Imatuy,” Arnel Barbarona

“Respeto,” Treb Monteras

“Balangiga,” Khavin

“Buy Bust,” Erik Matti

“Babae at Baril,” Rae Red

Gawad Dekada para sa mga Natatanging Aktor at Aktres (Winners)

John Lloyd Cruz

Angeli Bayani

Alessandra de Rossi

Nora Aunor

Natatanging Gawad Urian

Lav Diaz