'Spider-man: No Way Home' breaks all-time record, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'
Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer
'Spider-man: No Way Home' breaks all-time record, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2021 - 9:50am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Despite the leak, the official “Spider-Man: No Way Home” teaser trailer broke the 24-hour all-time record for most global views with 355.5 million trailer views, eclipsing the previous record holder, “Avengers: Endgame,” which drove 289 million views. 



This is more than double of the second trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which hit 135 million views at the 24-hour mark.



The trailer also generated the largest 24-hour social media conversation volume of all-time with 4.5 million mentions globally. 



In the US, the trailer generated 2.91 million mentions in 24 hours, ahead of the 1.94 mentions of "Avengers: Endgame". In fact, in just 12 hours, the teaser of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" generated 1.96 million mentions.






The trailer was launched out of Sony Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on August 23.



For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, the friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.



The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon with Marisa Tomei.



Based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the movie is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. 



"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will debut exclusively in movie theaters on Christmas.



