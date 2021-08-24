






































































 




   







   















'Spider-Man: No Way Home' new trailer goes viral; shows Filipino Jacob Batalon, Doctor Strange
Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' new trailer goes viral; shows Filipino Jacob Batalon, Doctor Strange

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2021 - 11:57am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Entertainment dropped the trailer of its upcoming movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" today and it became an instant hit online.



One hour after it was uploaded, the trailer reached 1.3 million views with 240,000 reactions and thousands of comments on YouTube.

   
   


It is also the top trending on Twitter with half a million tweets. 



In the trailer, Peter Parker asked the help of Doctor Strange to delete the memories of people after his last foe Mysterio revealed to the world that he is Spiderman.



For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.



 






 



Filipino Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter's bestfriend Ned Leeds, was also featured in the trailer. 



The trailer also features another familiar Spiderman nemesis, Doctor Octopus. 



Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.



Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, the movie had executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach.



The cast is led by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau and Jacob Batalon with Marisa Tomei.



Here are some of the social media users' reactions on the new trailer:



 
















                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

