WATCH: Lara Jean Covey, Peter Kavinsky in 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever'

MANILA, Philippines — As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends and Peter will look like after graduation.

Starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue and John Corbett, directed by Michael Fimognari, and with screenplay by Katie Lovejoy, "To All the Boys: Always and Forever" is based on the novel by Jenny Han and premieres on February 12 on Netflix. — Video from Netflix via YouTube

