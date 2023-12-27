^

Climate and Environment

Public urged to ditch fireworks for a safer, cleaner New Year

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 3:38pm
Public urged to ditch fireworks for a safer, cleaner New Year
Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — An environmental group on Wednesday called on Filipinos to welcome 2024 without injuries, fires, pollutants and garbage by refraining from using firecrackers during the New Year festivities. 

The Ecowaste Coalition stressed that opting for emission- and waste-free New Year celebrations is “only logical and necessary” in the face of the triple planetary crisis that humanity currently faces: climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. 

“We can make this year’s celebrations of the New Year safer for our people and kinder to the environment, including the animals, by choosing not to detonate firecrackers and fireworks,” EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator Aileen Lucero said. 

“The health and well-being of the people, especially the children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions, should be a top priority over a hazardous tradition that has become associated with bloody injuries, accidental fires, and chemical and waste pollutants,” she added. 

Despite the issuance of a Duterte-era executive order in 2017 limiting the use of firecrackers only to community fireworks displays, firecracker use and individual fireworks displays persist. 

‘Paputoxic’

Partnership for Clean Air President Rene Pineda said the health risks from air pollution due to firecrackers and fireworks “far outweigh the momentary spectacle of revelry” as fumes from firecrackers may lead to respiratory tract infections.

He added that prolonged exposure to toxic chemicals found in firecracker smoke may cause or exacerbate chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, which can be dangerous and, in some cases, fatal.

The use of firecrackers and fireworks sometimes results in injuries involving eyes, legs, and hands, which may require amputation. 

The Department of Health has recorded 75 cases of fireworks-related injuries just days before the New Year celebrations. The number of amputations this season has so far reached six. 

The EcoWaste Coalition reiterated its call to usher in a new year by simply playing music or using substitute noisemakers such as pots and pans, piggy banks and improvised maracas and tambourines.

It advised that “torotots” made of paper or plastic should be used by children with caution and with adult supervision as poorly-made ones can cause choking, cuts, and hearing problems. 

The group also reminded the public that burning used tires is forbidden by law as it can generate air pollutants that may cause dizziness, asthma, heart attacks and respiratory problems. 

