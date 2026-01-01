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Shortlist of CJ, associate justicebets submitted

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2026 | 12:00am
Shortlist of CJ, associate justicebets submitted

MANILA, Philippines  - The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has submitted to President Marcos its shortlist of five candidates to the position of chief justice.

In JBC’s shortlist are Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Rodil Zalameda, Japar Dimaampao and Jose Midas Marquez, the SC said in a statement yesterday.

Leonen, Caguioa and Zalameda were “invited” by the JBC to apply due to their seniority, while Dimaampao and Marquez received endorsements of their applications from their supporters.

The President is expected to announce his choice within 90 days after Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo retires on his 70th birthday on Nov. 6.

Zalameda was earlier reported as Marcos’ choice for the next chief justice, but this was denied by Malacañang. It was Zalameda who penned the decision that overturned former first lady Imelda Marcos’ conviction on seven counts of graft by the Sandiganbayan.

Meanwhile, the JBC’s shortlist of aspirants for the next SC associate justice includes Court of Appeals Presiding Justice Fernanda Lampas Peralta, and CA Associate Justices Ramon Bato Jr., Ramon Cruz, Maria Elisa Sempio Diy, Myra Garcia-Fernandez, Ronaldo Roberto Martin and Walter Ong; and Court of Tax Appeals Associate Justice Maria Rowena Modesto-San Pedro.

Solicitor General Darlene Marie Berberabe, Commission on Audit Chairman Gamaliel Cordoba, and Commission on Elections Commissioner Ernesto Maceda Jr. are also on the shortlist of candidates for the position of SC associate justice.

President Marcos’ choice for the next SC associate justice will replace outgoing SC Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, who will retire on Nov. 16.

His previous appointee to an SC post was Associate Justice Raul Villanueva, in June 2025. Villanueva is currently the most junior in the 15-member bench. 

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