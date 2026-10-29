WATCH: Hegseth calls for ‘Peace Through Strength’ in the Pacific

MANILA, Philippines — US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is pushing for stronger defense cooperation between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including closer maritime coordination and joint military training.

In his remarks at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), Hegseth said the administration of US President Donald Trump envisions a more stable, secure and prosperous Pacific built on strong, self-reliant nations capable of defending their sovereignty.

He described Washington’s approach as “strong, quiet, and clear,” saying the US aims to deter coercion and aggression while avoiding unnecessary escalation.

Hegseth added that the United States would defend its interests as well as those of its allies and partners.

“These are not symbolic things. They are concrete demonstrations of what serious partners do,” Hegseth said.

“Serious partners train together, learn together, plan together, and build the confidence and competence necessary to prevent conflict,” he added.