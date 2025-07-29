What Marcos said in his fourth SONA, from A-Z

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos delivers his speech in front of Senate President Chiz Escudero (L) and Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez (R) during the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) began with a somber admission that Filipinos are currently "disappointed" with government services, then ended with fiery promises to go after those behind failed flood control projects.

Marcos' speech included updates and promises on the government's programs on infrastructure, agriculture, health and education.

But the president drew one of the loudest cheers when he vowed to publish a list of failed flood control projects and prosecute officials and contractors involved in corruption.

Here, we break down Marcos' 2025 SONA into easily digestible topics from A to Z.

Agriculture

Early in his address, Marcos announced the nationwide rollout of P20 per kilogram of rice through hundreds of KADIWA stores and centers with support from local governments — some three years since he first made this promise on the campaign trail of the 2022 elections.

In the weeks leading up to the 2025 midterm elections, the government resumed distribution of P20-per-kilo subsidized rice, branded with President Marcos’ initials (BBM), under a pilot program that had previously been paused. According to the EU Election Observation Mission’s final report, the initiative, along with free public transport in Manila, received wide media coverage and was seen as potentially swaying voters toward administration-backed candidates.

Bridges

Marcos announced the start of construction for the massive Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge before year's end, a 32-kilometer span across Manila Bay that will cut travel time from Mariveles to Naic from five hours to just 45 minutes.

The president also addressed the long-delayed rehabilitation of Guadalupe Bridge, promising not to let it extend to the next administration due to public safety concerns. He assured the public the bridge won't be closed during repairs, with detour bridges to be built on both sides as temporary passages before main bridge work begins.

Marcos also highlighted completed projects like the Nalil-Sikkiat Bridge in Tawi-Tawi and the upcoming Malassa-Lupa Pula bridge, while ordering agencies to inspect and repair hanging bridges nationwide following recent collapses that injured students and teachers in places like Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur.

Classrooms

Marcos promised the construction of 40,000 new classrooms before his term ends in 2028 with the help of the private sector.

The president said he will seek full Congressional support and enough funding for the ambitious goal.

The Philippines faces a backlog of 165,000 classrooms.

Drug busts

Marcos claimed his administration has nearly matched the previous government's entire drug war record in just three years, reporting P83 billion worth of seized narcotics and over 153,000 arrests, including 9,600 "high-value targets."

The president shared that he witnessed the destruction of 1.5 tons of shabu and other illegal drugs last month. But despite this, Marcos also claimed that drug pushers appear to be returning to communities. "That's why we are continuing our operations, whether the drug dealers are big-time or small-time."

eGov app

Marcos announced the expansion of the government's digital services platform, with over 40 government services now available through the eGov app, including those from local government units.

The app, Marcos said, allows citizens to access government processes from their phones, from driver's license renewals to PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG and GSIS transactions.

Flood control

Without naming names, Marcos delivered a scathing rebuke of government officials and contractors, he says, are stealing billions meant for flood protection, after recent storms revealed projects had failed or never existed.

Speaking bluntly about "kickbacks, initiatives, errata, SOP, for the boys," he told those involved to "be ashamed of your fellow Filipinos."

The president ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to list all flood control projects built in the past three years. The lists will be published so the public can report on projects they know failed. Anyone found guilty will face charges within months, along with the contractors they worked with, Marcos said.

Graduates

Marcos said 1.5 million families have graduated from the 4Ps conditional cash transfer program during his three years in office.

Over five million households have benefited from the program since his administration began, he added.

The president wants Congress to amend the 4Ps law to ensure families have enough time to escape poverty before graduating from the program. He also ordered local government units to find people living on the streets and enroll them in 4Ps and other social welfare programs.

Housing

Marcos mentioned affordable housing as one of the major infrastructure projects underway across the country, alongside roads, bridges, railways, airports and irrigation systems.

He provided no details on housing targets, timelines or funding for the program.

To recall, in September 2022, a few months into Marcos' term, his flagship project Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program initially aimed to build six million housing units by 2028, or one million annually, to address a 6.5 million-unit backlog.

However, by mid-2024, Marcos officially scaled back the goal to 3.2 million units, citing slow private-sector financing and logistical delays.

Investments

Marcos said his administration is creating an investment-friendly environment and noted that business confidence has increased. He mentioned foreign firms are among those registering new businesses due to expedited approval processes.

"My single resounding message to the international business community is this: The Philippines is ready. Invest in the Filipino," he said.

But the president gave no specific investment figures, new policies or major announcements in this area.

Jobs

Marcos said government agencies will work to find employment for the remaining 4% of unemployed Filipinos. He ordered the departments of labor, trade, social welfare and tourism to look for opportunities for jobless workers.

Kuryente

Marcos said three million households still lack electricity and promised to connect nearly two million more homes by 2028 through solar power systems.

He ordered investigations into the Siquijor power crisis, where expired permits and broken generators have reportedly caused widespread blackouts that earlier forced the province to declare a state of calamity.

The president vowed 200 new power plants will be completed in the next three years, capable of lighting 4 million homes or powering 2,000 factories.

Loans

Marcos said the government will continue providing low-interest loans without collateral for small businesses and microenterprises. He also mentioned financial assistance for farmers and fisherfolk as part of agricultural support programs.

Missing sabungeros

Marcos said in his speech that the government will undertake a full and independent investigation of the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts between 2021 and 2022, vowing no one would be spared regardless of status or position.

Between 2021 and early 2022, at least 34 sabungeros vanished across Luzon — primarily in Laguna, but also in Batangas, Bulacan, Manila, and Rizal. Later testimony — shared this year — suggests that the actual death toll could be closer to 100.

Their disappearances have been linked to alleged match-fixing and betting irregularities in underground gambling networks.

Marcos said in Filipino: "The entire government is working together to solve the cases of those who went missing because of the ruthless actions of syndicates operating behind the dark world of cockfighting."

Nutrition

Marcos said 600,000 households will receive help through the Walang Gutom program in its second year, expanding to 750,000 households by 2027.

The feeding program reached over 3.5 million students in daycare centers and public schools, providing nutritious food and milk.

The president announced an additional P1 billion next year to provide more healthy meals to children.

Overseas Filipino workers

Marcos thanked the governments of Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait for granting pardons to Filipino workers in these countries.

The president also highlighted the dangers faced by Filipino seafarers, saying: "Our care for our fellow countrymen abroad is just as strong, especially for those in danger and going through severe trials."

"The work of our seafarers is no joke and is truly dangerous. The tragedy they suffered at the hands of the Houthi rebels is one example," Marcos added.

Public spaces

Marcos called on local government units to "open and make pleasant our parks and plazas where our citizens can exercise, young and old."

He urged the expanded implementation of "Car-Free Sundays" similar to those in Metro Manila cities, Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao.

To support more active lifestyles, the Philippine Sports Commission will "open to the public their track and field ovals in Pasig, Manila and Baguio so you can jog for free," Marcos announced.

Quelling rebellion

Marcos said thousands of former rebels have surrendered and are being supported along with their families.

The government is developing their communities with roads, irrigation and jobs through partnerships with the private sector.



Marcos claimed: "And finally, there are no remaining guerrilla groups in the country. The government will ensure that none will ever form again."

Railways & repairs

Marcos said the PNR Bicol Line railway tracks and Binahan Bridge damaged by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in November 2024 are being gradually strengthened and repaired.

The line will eventually be extended from Ragay, Camarines Sur to Tagkawayan, Quezon, which "will be a great help to motorists passing through heavy traffic from Quezon to Bicol."

Marcos also said that fare discounts for PWDs, seniors and students on LRT and MRT increased from 20% to 50% and touted the new 1+3 Family Pass for Sunday trips.

Sports

Marcos announced plans to revive sports clubs and hold competitions in all public schools as part of a new national sports development program.

He said the government will provide full support for events like the Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy Games in General Santos City this October.

The president praised Filipino athletes who brought honor to the country, naming Manny Pacquiao, Hidilyn Diaz, Carlos Yulo, and paralympians like Jerrold Mangliwan and Ernie Gawilan.

Marcos also praised the Philippine Men's Curling Team for winning at the recent Asian Winter Games.

"Imagine that: there's no winter here in the Philippines, but we still proved we can be champions in the Winter Games," he said.

Tech-voc

Marcos said TESDA's technical-vocational education and training is being gradually integrated into senior high school, allowing students to choose career tracks like bookkeeping, agribusiness, electrical work or graphic design while completing their secondary education.

"This means that a senior high school student can already choose whether bookkeeping, agribusiness, electrical, graphic design is their preferred field," Marcos said in Filipino.

Students who graduate can find jobs immediately if they choose, "because it's like they already studied at TESDA and got NC II or NC III certification."

Underserved areas

Marcos said the government is completing irrigation dams and bulk water projects to ensure water security, especially in underserved areas. He cited the Jalaur River Multipurpose Project in Iloilo as an example, which will irrigate nearly 32,000 hectares while helping with flood control, electricity generation and tourism.

Marcos also ordered the Local Water Utilities Administration to take action against poorly performing water districts and their joint venture partners to fix services and make water more affordable.

Vaccinations

Marcos ordered the Department of Health to fast-track up child vaccinations, saying they must "complete the vaccines so that in the shortest time possible, all our children will have received complete vaccinations."

The president also announced expanded vaccination against African Swine Fever for pigs to help lower pork prices.

Wi-Fi access

Marcos said free Wi-Fi sites nationwide have expanded from about 4,000 in June 2022 to nearly 19,000 to date.

The government is also distributing over 1 million SIM cards with free data to schools, especially in remote areas.

The president said nearly 12,000 public schools still lack internet access and ordered relevant departments to ensure all public schools get internet connections before the year ends.

X-ray

Marcos said free X-rays, among other outpatient services, are available at urgent care centers (Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service or BUCAS centers) nationwide across 32 provinces. Besides X-rays, patients can also supposedly access free check-ups and laboratory tests.

YAKAP Caravan

Under the newly launched YAKAP Caravan program, "the health condition of not only students but also teachers will be examined. They will be given free medical check-ups, free lab tests like cancer screening, and free medicine," the president said. The mobile health program aims to make basic healthcare more accessible without expensive hospital visits.

Zero balance billing

Marcos announced that the government intends to go through with its "zero balance billing" policy, where patients at Department of Health hospitals will pay nothing for basic accommodation, as the government will cover all bills through PhilHealth and other funds.

The president said the policy eliminates the usual process where patients must separately approach different agencies for medical assistance or chase hospital bills they cannot afford.

"I will repeat: patients no longer need to pay anything at DOH hospitals because your bill has already been paid," Marcos said.