Marcos bats for 'zero-balance billing' at DOH hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said much about the government's healthcare programs, but one he touted was its zero-balance billing at Department of Health (DOH) hospitals.

During his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 28, Marcos stressed that basic accommodation at DOH hospitals should already be funded by the government. In other words, patients no longer have to pay out of pocket.

“Itinuloy na po natin ang zero-balance billing. Libre po. Ibig sabihin ang serbisyo sa basic accommodation sa ating mga DOH na hospital, wala nang babayaran ang pasyente, dahil bayad na ang bill ninyo,” he said.

(We will continue the zero-balance billing. This is free. This means that the basic accommodation at DOH hospitals, patients don’t have to pay for anything, because the bill has already been paid.)

Marcos also acknowledged that many public hospitals are burdened by the need to procure medical supplies and cover medical assistance for patients — expenses they can barely afford.

He said the administration plans to ease this burden by having the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) fund programs like the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP).

As of May 2024, PhilHealth reported 37 million direct contributors and 13.36 million indirect contributors for a total of 50.36 million Filipino beneficiaries. With dependents, the figure rises to around 87.22 million.

Marcos also mentioned the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) as two other sources of funding.

More facilities, tests

Citing the persistent issues of expensive medicine and inadequate medical infrastructure and personnel, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reported that 50 Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) centers have been opened in 30 provinces since the start of his term

“Mayroong libreng check-up, x-ray, lab tests at iba pa. Ito ay para sa mga agarang serbisyong outpatient na hindi kailangan magpa-confine sa ospital,” Marcos said.

(There are free check-ups, x-rays, lab tests and more. This is for urgent outpatient services that do not require confinement to the hospital.)

What are BUCAS centers. In May, Palace press officer Claire Castro said each BUCAS center serves over 500 patients daily. The program was launched to help address unequal access to medical facilities across regions.

And the president plans on expanding this in the last half of his term.

Marcos also urged the DOH to scale up its vaccination campaign for Filipino children, stressing the need to immunize them as early as possible to reduce child mortality.

YAKAP program. He also praised the launch of PhilHealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program para Malayo sa Sakit (YAKAP) Caravan, which seeks to expand access to free primary care services, essential medicines, laboratory tests and cancer screenings.

The YAKAP program aims to lessen the need for hospital confinement, particularly in marginalized communities. It offers 20 diagnostic tests at select hospitals — free of charge and covered by PhilHealth — including screenings for cancer.

Expanded benefit packages

Marcos also noted that PhilHealth has broadened its benefit packages to better support patients with heart conditions and has introduced a Cancer Assistance Fund to provide additional medication for cancer treatment.

He added that the government allocated P1.7 million this year for essential medicines and that PhilHealth now fully funds three dialysis sessions per week for patients, year-round.

“Kung kakailanganin man ng kidney transplant, inakyat na natin ang limit hanggang P2.1 million mula sa dating P600,000 piso,” Marcos said, adding that PhilHealth also pays for the medical needs after operations.

(If kidney transplants are needed, the coverage has increased to P2.1 million from the previous P600,000.)

“Kung kailangan talaga na magpa-transplant, huwag po kayong matakot sa gastos dahil sagot na ng PhilHealth,” he said. (If a patient needs a transplant, don’t worry about the cost because PhilHealth now covers it.)

From dengue treatment, eye conditions and emergency cases, Marcos said it should be shouldered by PhilHealth.

And for persons with disabilities, therapy and rehabilitation could be funded by the state insurer.

“Pinabibilis pa natin ang proseso ng pagbayad ng PhilHealth sa mga ospital at mga klinika, para naman siguradong maayos at hindi naaantala ang kanilang serbisyo sa mga pasyente,” Marcos added.

(We are further speeding up the PhilHealth payment process for hospitals and clinics, to ensure that their services to patients are smooth and uninterrupted.)

This comes amid concerns from private hospitals over delayed PhilHealth reimbursements, with unpaid claims amounting to billions of pesos accumulated over several years, dating back to previous administrations.