Advincula to oversee Filipino clergy college in Rome

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula during the Palm Sunday mass at the Manila Cathedral on April 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula has been elected chairman of the Commission on Pontificio Collegio Filippino (PCF) under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

According to a report by CBCP News on July 8, Advincula was elected during the CBCP’s 130th Plenary Assembly in Anda, Bohol.

He will succeed Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos, whose second and final term ends in November 2024. Santos began serving in the post in December 2021.

Before his election, Advincula served as vice chairman of the PCF commission while also heading the CBCP Commission on Eucharistic Congresses.

The Commission on PCF oversees the administration of the residence for Filipino clergy in Rome and ensures that a sufficient number of qualified student priests are sent to the college each academic year.

The selection considers a priest’s “spiritual and emotional aptitude, priestly virtues, intellectual abilities, and physical health,” according to CBCP News.

What is the PCF? The Pontificio Collegio Filippino is a seminary and residence in Rome established specifically for Filipino secular (diocesan) priests sent by their bishops to pursue advanced studies in various ecclesiastical disciplines at pontifical universities in Rome.

The college was inaugurated by Pope John XXIII on October 7, 1961, following a resolution passed by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) in 1959 to establish the institution.