Atong Ang denies mastermind tag in sabungeros case, to file complaint

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 6:32am
In this photo taken on August 26, 2022, people watch a cockfighting match at the San Pedro Coliseum in Laguna province.
MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Atong Ang has denied the accusation of self-proclaimed whistleblower alias "Totoy," who linked him and actress Gretchen Barretto to the case of missing sabungeros. 

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, July 2, and cited in a GMA News report, Ang called the claims of Totoy, who recently identified himself as Julie "Dondon" Patidongan, "entirely false, baseless and malicious."

“Ang stated that Patidongan and Bantiles repeatedly made bold accusations, implying his alleged involvement in the case of missing sabungeros. This has tarnished his dignity and reputation, causing anxiety and stress to his family,” the statement from Ang’s camp read.

The businessman also “categorically and unequivocally” denied any involvement in the alleged criminal acts, adding that he has been cooperative with authorities since the start of the investigation to clear his name.

“Atong Ang also appeals to the public and members of the media to respectfully urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation or drawing conclusions without evidence,” his camp said.

“The right to due process must be preserved, and trial by publicity must be avoided,” they added. 

Ang is set to file a libel complaint against Patidongan and Alan Bantiles, also known as "Brown." The complaint will be filed before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office.

”The complaint affidavit alleges that Patidongan and Bantiles conspired to commit attempted robbery with violence and intimidation, grave threat, grave coercion, incriminating against innocent persons and slander against Atong Ang,” his camp said.

In a separate report by News5, Ang’s lawyer, Lorna Kapunan, said Patidongan had tried to extort P300 million from Ang in exchange for not naming him as the supposed mastermind behind the disappearances.

Kapunan also questioned Patidongan’s credibility, claiming he was involved in the disappearances himself.

The revelation. Patidongan revealed that Ang and three other individuals were allegedly involved in the disappearances of the cockfight enthusiasts, who were reported missing since 2021. 

He also linked Barretto, saying she was frequently seen with Ang.

Patidongan also claimed that Barretto was involved, saying she and Ang were always seen together.

