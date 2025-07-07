'Bising' leaves Philippine area, heads for China

Satellite imagery showing the relative position of Tropical Storm Bising (international name Danas) as of 3 p.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Danas (formerly "Bising") has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday, July 7.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Danas was located 605 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes — well outside the PAR — and continues to move northward at 35 kilometers per hour.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center, with gusts of up to 125 kph. Strong storm-force winds extend outward up to 390 kilometers from the center.

Track. Danas re-entered the PAR late Sunday, July 6, and made landfall in Taiwan at around 11:50 p.m., just 50 minutes after its reentry.

The cyclone is expected to move north-northeastward within the next 12 hours before shifting northward over the East China Sea by Tuesday morning, July 8.

By Tuesday afternoon, the storm is forecast to turn westward and make landfall over Eastern China.

PAGASA said Danas will likely weaken into a remnant low by Wednesday, July 9, due to unfavorable conditions in the East China Sea and land interaction with Eastern China.

Thousands affected. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 13,006 individuals have been affected by the combined effects of Danas and the southwest monsoon.

As of writing, no deaths, injuries or missing persons have been reported.