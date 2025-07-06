Over 13,000 affected by Typhoon Danas, habagat â€” NDRRMC

Over 13,000 affected by Typhoon Danas, habagat — NDRRMC

Pedestrians and motorists brave the sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on Friday, June 6, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 13,000 people have been affected by the combined effects of Typhoon Danas and the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said the inclement weather has affected 3,773 families, or a total of 13,006 individuals, across 14 barangays nationwide.

The agency noted that 18 individuals from four families are currently staying in evacuation centers, while 3,000 individuals from 1,016 families have received aid outside evacuation sites.

As of writing, there are no reported deaths, missing persons, or injuries. However, 13 houses have been damaged—12 partially and one totally.

A total of 27 areas in Region 3 have also been reported to be flooded.

The NDRRMC added that power lines in five cities or municipalities were affected by the recent weather disturbance.

Meanwhile, 219 cities and municipalities suspended classes, while 36 suspended work.

As of 2 p.m. on July 6, PAGASA reported that Typhoon Danas remains outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The storm was last estimated to be 355 kilometers west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 160 kph, moving northeastward at 15 kph.