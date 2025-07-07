^

Typhoon Bising weakens after landfall, to exit PAR

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 7:33am
Typhoon Bising weakens after landfall, to exit PAR
Satellite imagery showing the relative position of tropical cyclone "Bising" (international name Danas) as of Monday, July 7, 2025 at 7:30 a.m.
JMA

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Bising (international name: Danas) has weakened after making landfall in Taiwan and is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Monday morning, according to the state weather bureau.

As of 5 a.m. on July 7, Bising was located 405 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes. It packed maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph), gusts of up to 180 kph, and a central pressure of 970 hPa, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The cyclone was moving northeastward at 25 kph, with strong typhoon-force winds extending up to 390 kilometers from its center.

Re-entry and landfall. Bising re-entered the PAR at 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, and made landfall in Taiwan at 11:50 p.m. on the same day.

Forecast track of tropical cyclone "Bising" (international name Danas) as of Monday, July 7, 2025 at 7:30 a.m.
PAGASA

It is expected to continue moving northeastward across Taiwan’s landmass before turning northwestward by Tuesday, July 8, possibly making another landfall over eastern China, according to PAGASA.

Monsoon rains to persist

Despite Bising’s re-entry into PAR, it is the southwest monsoon, or habagat, that continues to bring rains across large parts of the country.

PAGASA said occasional rains may be expected in the Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan due to the habagat.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also likely in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the rest of Central Luzon.

Elsewhere in the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms may prevail, also due to the monsoon.

HABAGAT

MONSOON

PAGASA

RAINS

SOUTHWEST MONSOON

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
