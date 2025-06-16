Vlogger Zdorovetskiy moved to jail as deportation put on hold

Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy during the transfer of custody from the Bureau of Immigration to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology on June 11, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been transferred from the custody of the Bureau of Immigration to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), as he faces multiple criminal charges in the Philippines.

The BI said on Wednesday that Zdorovetskiy was moved to a BJMP facility on June 11, where he will remain until the resolution of the cases filed against him. He will be returned to Immigration custody afterward to face deportation proceedings.

Bail denied. The bureau also disclosed that Zdorovetskiy had sought temporary release on bail, promising in a written submission that he had no intention of evading deportation.

He assured authorities he would stay within the National Capital Region and would submit to BI custody if ordered deported.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado, however, dismissed the appeal, saying the agency remains firm in upholding the country's immigration laws.

"This is not just a matter of administrative procedure — it is about protecting the integrity of our immigration laws," Viado said in a statement.

"Foreign nationals who abuse our hospitality and violate our laws must face the consequences. The Bureau is resolute: we will not allow our deportation process to be undermined by publicity tactics or legal maneuvering. No special treatment will be given."

Russia, U.S. declined. At a press conference on June 1, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said both Russia, Zdorovetskiy’s home country, and the United States, where he holds a green card, refused to accept him.

Zdorovetskiy was arrested on April 3 in a hotel in Pasay City, following a mission order declaring him an undesirable alien.

Harassment, theft, nuisance

The arrest followed a series of incidents involving the vlogger. During an April 7 press conference, videos showed him harassing a security guard and an elderly woman in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

He was also accused of theft, including stealing an electric fan from a restaurant and a tricycle, both of which he later abandoned. Other complaints alleged that he posted fake reviews of local businesses and jumped onto a moving jeepney.

Next steps. The BJMP will continue holding Zdorovetskiy until his criminal cases are resolved. Only then will the Bureau of Immigration proceed with formal deportation proceedings.